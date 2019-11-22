e-paper
What’s the deal with eating five meals a day

Five small meals work for those who find it difficult to go too long without eating or have digestive disorders, diabetes or poor appetite

nutrition Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:13 IST
Ishi Khosla
Ishi Khosla
Hindustan Times
It doesn’t matter how you eat, but what you eat and when.
Before we got obsessed with intermittent fasting, there was a phase when people opted for small, frequent meals to lose weight and curb hunger.

The truth is, it doesn’t matter how you eat, but what you eat and when.

Five small meals work for those who find it difficult to go too long without eating or have digestive disorders, diabetes or poor appetite.

If you opt for five small meals, make sure that the last one is around 7-7.30 pm. A light snack later is fine.

Also, follow the five Ps:

Plan your diet. Cereal intake should fit your needs and be ideally completed by 7 pm.

Peak hunger time. Identify this and don’t let it pass. It prevents binge-eating and snack attacks.

Proteins. At least twice a day.

Pair protein. Add vegetables or fruit for fibre and phytonutrients.

Protective food. Dedicate one meal to fruit or vegetables.This could be soup, cooked sabzi, salads or juices .

Ishi Khosla is a nutritionist

