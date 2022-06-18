Agnipath is a win-win plan for all stakeholders

The Agnipath scheme heralds a new era in the journey of India’s national defence with a direct bearing on the defence forces as well as the youth of the nation — which are two integral pillars of a nation-State. The scheme, announced by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh with the three service chiefs, has sparked a variety of commentary, narratives and apprehensions, highlighting a raft of pros and cons regarding the scheme.

In an ever-evolving world, change is the only constant. At the same time, resistance to change is an integral aspect of human nature, which needs to be kept in mind. Before proceeding, let’s take a look at the broad outline of the scheme.

Agnipath, as per government announcements, is the new recruitment route for all hires in personnel below the officer rank (PBOR) category, commonly called PBOR, in all three services. Eligible candidates between 17.5 and 21 — this upper-age ceiling has been extended by two years in a one-time moratorium for 2022 — will be recruited for a fixed period of four years. After four years, all Agniveers — the recruits under this scheme – will be given a choice to apply for regular engagement in their respective forces. However, only 25% Agniveers will be absorbed on regular engagement.

Questions have been raised about the utilisation of Agniveers and its impact on the operational capacity and war-waging potential of the services. Let us consider these concerns. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is a technology-centric modern air force with all combat platforms, equipment as well as weapon systems, functioning in a networked environment. IAF requires young and adaptable minds with contemporary technology knowhow so that they can be trained in emerging technologies in the least possible time.

Moreover, as the life cycles of emerging technologies are getting compressed and reduced each day, frequent inductions for a short duration are more logical vis-à-vis inductions with longer commitments. A shorter induction period gives a decision-making option to both the aspirants as well as the services after four years. No such option was available in the erstwhile system. As a result, on the one hand, a section of the youth was apprehensive about exercising the option of joining the services owing to a minimum commitment of 15-20 years, and on the other, the services were also facing certain challenges in re-skilling senior or older people in emerging technologies.

Frequent induction of young people and a reduction in the average age of combatants augurs well for the services. A reduction in average age of the combatants, commonly called air warriors in IAF, will be a major advantage. Indeed, there will be a requirement to tweak the training durations, patterns as well as posting profiles of Agniveers vis-à-vis existing systems.

The defence services are the last bastions of national defence and no one should have any doubts about the vision and planning of the service chiefs. The services, by now, must have deliberated upon all the dimensions of the new scheme, including training patterns and operational utilisation. There would be no dilution, whatsoever, at any level. All citizens of India must be rest assured that the defence forces will prove themselves every time and in every aspect, whenever they are called upon to do so.

The other primary stakeholder is the country’s youth. The financial package announced by the government is much higher than what the best corporate firms offer to a 10th or 12th graduate. A fresh recruit will get ₹30,000 per month and in addition, ₹9,000 per month will be contributed by the government towards his Seva Nidhi, or corpus.

Additionally, every year, there will be a rise of about 10% in the salary. It is pertinent to highlight that most of the routine day-to-day requirements including board, lodging and medical facilities are looked after by the services; hence an Agniveer will not be required to spend any money on these. Since a minuscule portion of the income will be spent on cost of living, a large chunk of the salary can be saved. In addition, after completion of the four years, every Agniveer will get more than ₹11 lakh, as his Seva Nidhi account matures.

Moreover, this scheme will also meet other aspirations of the youth, which includes pride, self-respect, upgrading of skills as well as educational qualifications in line with the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020. As already announced by the ministry of education, the University Grants Commission and Indira Gandhi National Open University will be maximising the provisions of NEP 2020 to create mechanisms and options for Agniveers to upgrade their educational qualifications. This, in turn, will facilitate the second innings of those who are not absorbed by the services. The ministry of home affairs is already in the process of rolling out a scheme to absorb these young and skilled citizens in the Central Armed Police Forces. They will also have the option of looking for a decent job in the government sector, industry, IT sector as well as the corporate world, or to start ventures of their own by utilising their Seva Nidhi.

Lastly, the Agnipath scheme will have a phenomenal intangible contribution to nation building. The inculcation of the qualities of discipline, honesty, josh (passion), esprit de-corps, service before self, nation first attitude in young and impressionable minds will be a significant gamechanger in nation-building.

In my opinion, this scheme is a win-win situation for the services as well as the youth of the nation and its contribution to nation building will be phenomenal.

RKS Bhadauria is a former air force chiefThe views expressed are personal