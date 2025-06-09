Building a resilient, globally respected, self-reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past 11 years has redefined India’s governance, establishing a new normal marked by transparency, decisiveness and inclusivity. Operation Sindoor, which neutralised nine terror camps and 11 bases in Pakistan, epitomised this shift, treating terrorism as an act of war and dismissing Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. As Modi 3.0 marks its first year, this decade-plus of reform has transformed India’s trajectory across security, economy, gender empowerment, and social welfare. This vision is encapsulated in two acronyms: RAM ( rashtriya suraksha , arthvyavastha and atmanirbharta , mahila empowerment and middle-class relief) and GITA (global positioning, infrastructure, technology, alleviating poverty).

Rashtriya suraksha (national security): Since 2014, India has adopted a zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, moving from appeasement to assertive action. Operations like the surgical strikes, Balakot airstrike, and Operation Sindoor reflect a policy that imposes punitive costs on terrorists and their state sponsors, rejecting dossiers for decisive responses. The 2019 abrogation of Article 370 fully integrated Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring one flag and one constitution nationwide. Maoist-affected districts have dropped from 106 in 2015 to 18 in 2025, blending development and security operations. Home minister Amit Shah has pledged a Maoist-free India by March 2026. Defence self-reliance has surged, with 5,000 items on indigenisation lists and 75% of the FY 2025-26 defence modernisation budget allocated to domestic production. Defence exports reached ₹23,622 crore in 2024-25, marking a new era of strategic autonomy and strength.

Arthvyavastha and atmanirbharta (economy and self-reliance): India has transformed from one of the ‘fragile five’ to the world’s fifth-largest economy, with projected growth of 6.3% to 6.8% in 2025-26, poised to become the third-largest soon. Economic reforms have driven confidence, with foreign direct investment crossing $1 trillion since April 2020, including a 26% jump in H1 FY 2024-25. Exports hit a record $825 billion last year. Inflation, averaging 8.2% under the UPA government and often hitting double digits, has been moderated to 4% to 5.5% despite global crises such as Covid and the Ukraine-Russia war. The push for self-reliance extends beyond defence, with policies fostering innovation, manufacturing, and global competitiveness, positioning India as an investment hub.

Mahila (women) empowerment and middle-class relief: Women-led development is a cornerstone of Modi 3.0. The sex ratio has improved to 1,020 women per 1,000 men. Over ₹18,500 crore has been disbursed to 4 crore pregnant and lactating mothers under Pradhan Mantri Matru vandana Yojana (PMMVY), while 10.33 crore smoke-free kitchens have enhanced women’s health. Women received 68% of Mudra loans ( ₹14.72 lakh crore) and own 73% of PM Awas-Gramin homes. Initiatives like toilets in schools and tap water connections prioritise women’s dignity, health, and education. Laws against triple talaq, the Uniform Civil Code, and the Women’s Reservation Act promote gender equity. Operation Sindoor’s press briefings, led by women officers, colonel Sofiya Qureshi and wing commander Vyomika Singh, inspire young girls to join the armed forces, showcasing women’s leadership.

The middle-class benefits from tax rebates up to ₹12.75 lakh and controlled inflation, easing financial burdens. Over 15,000 Jan Aushadi Kendras offer generic medicines at 50–90% lower costs. Ayushman Bharat’s ₹5 lakh health cover for 50 crore Indians, now including seniors over 70, has saved ₹1 lakh crore in health care expenses. Metro services in 23 cities, 136 Vande Bharat trains, and modernised airports enhance connectivity. Digital India thrives with 46 crore UPI users, 52 crore DigiLocker users, and a 97% drop in data costs, making the middle class more connected and aspirational.

Global positioning: India’s foreign policy balances strength and compassion. The G20 presidency showcased leadership in amplifying Global South concerns. Vaccine Maitri delivered over 30 crore vaccine doses to 100-plus countries, cementing India’s role in global solidarity. India engages both Russia and Ukraine, supports Israel against Hamas, and strengthens ties with West Asia and the Gulf. Shifting from non-alignment to an all-aligned approach, India has earned global trust, evident in support from Pahalgam to Operation Sindoor, reversing past isolation at the UN.

Infrastructure: Infrastructure has seen unprecedented growth. Highway construction has risen from 11 km/day to 34 km/day, backed by a 570% budget increase. Rural road connectivity is near 99%, with 3.96 lakh km built. The railway budget has grown ninefold, with 136 Vande Bharat trains operational. Metro networks span 1,013 km across 23 cities, and 100 new airports are functional. The PM Gati Shakti initiative aims to reduce logistics costs from ₹9 lakh crore annually to 8–9% of GDP, boosting competitiveness through multi-modal connectivity and streamlined coordination.

Technology: Digital penetration has soared with 116 crore mobile subscribers and a 285% rise in internet users. BharatNet’s 6.93 lakh km of optical fibre connects 2.14 lakh gram panchayats, and 5.76 lakh common service centres deliver services. UPI handles 49% of global real-time payments, with ₹24 lakh crore in transactions in April 2025. Startups, 51% from tier 2 and 3 cities, thrive alongside platforms like GeM ( ₹13.41 lakh crore in orders). Direct benefit transfers ( ₹44 lakh crore) have eliminated welfare leakages, ensuring benefits reach the needy directly.

Alleviating poverty: Poverty has plummeted, with the rate dropping from 27.1% in 2011-12 to 5.3% in 2022-23 (World Bank). Multidimensional poverty fell from 29.17% to 11.28% (Niti Aayog), lifting 25 crore people. Schemes like PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Ujjwala Yojana, and PM Jan Dhan Yojana prioritise dignity, self-reliance, and access to food, water, and finance, empowering millions to rise above poverty.

Modi 3.0’s first year builds on a decade of bold reforms, redefining India’s governance through security, economic growth, women’s empowerment, and poverty alleviation. The RAM and GITA framework reflects a resilient, self-reliant, and globally respected India, poised for inclusive progress and a redefined destiny.

Shehzad Poonawalla is spokesperson, BJP. The views expressed are personal.