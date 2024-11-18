Global South seeks to put its imprint on G20

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s leadership of the G20 delivered a rare consensus outcome in New Delhi under the Indian presidency, last year, in the face of geopolitical headwinds. This was a turning point for the G20. Originally a group of finance ministers and central bankers, the G20 has become one of the most consequential international bodies currently. A Brazilian Army soldier stands guard in front of Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro on November 17, 2024, as part of the security measures for the G20 Summit. (Photo by Tercio Teixeira and TERCIO TEIXEIRA / AFP) (AFP)

PM Modi used the Indian G20 presidency to inject his concept of human-centric globalisation; his vision of “one earth, one family, one future”; and his emphasis on digital public infrastructure into international discourse.

At a time when the world is grappling with lopsided results of earlier models of development and growth and its costs such as the climate crisis, volatility, and inequality, PM Modi’s thoughts have found acceptance and have been globally mainstreamed.

Building on such innovations, the G20 is increasingly providing responses to the challenges posed to the worldwide governance structure, currently centred around the United Nations (UN) system, by changes in the global order. As these changes continue, and accelerate, the G20 will gain further importance.

The UN was built upon European and Anglo-American foundations. PM Modi is accepted as a leader of the Global South and is bringing its perspectives into emerging international structures. One of the key achievements of India’s presidency was its ability to amplify the voices of the Global South, particularly through the historic inclusion of the African Union as a permanent G20 member making the forum representative of 80% of the world’s population.

As PM Modi heads to Brazil for the upcoming G20 summit, the world is poised to witness a continuation of India’s strong diplomatic momentum, one that seeks to reshape global governance in a more inclusive and equitable manner. His visits to Brazil, Nigeria, and Guyana in the lead-up to the 19th G20 summit represent a strategic effort to deepen India’s ties with key countries of the Global South, each playing a crucial role in the evolving geopolitical and economic landscape.

In Brazil, PM Modi’s talks with President Lula da Silva are expected to build upon India’s legacy of promoting social inclusion, climate action, and sustainable development. The invitation extended by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reflects India’s growing influence across Africa, particularly in areas like energy transition and economic growth. Meanwhile, in Guyana, PM Modi’s State visit and discussions with President Irfaan Ali will likely focus on strengthening cooperation in energy, trade, and infrastructure. Together, these diplomatic engagements set the stage for Brazil’s leadership of the G20, reinforcing the importance of emerging economies in shaping a global order that is more just, sustainable, and inclusive.

Looking ahead to the Rio de Janeiro summit, India’s G20 presidency leaves behind a robust framework for action, one that Brazil is now tasked with building upon. Brazil has already identified social inclusion, hunger reduction, sustainable development, and global governance reform as its core priorities — issues that align closely with the legacy of India’s G20 presidency last year. India’s emphasis on a human-centric approach to global governance, which transcends traditional economic frameworks, has set a compelling example for future presidencies. In this context, Brazil’s focus on these issues will cement the G20 as a platform where diverse voices, particularly from emerging economies, come together to address shared global challenges.

The strong bilateral ties between India and Brazil are a key pillar in this evolving global narrative. As large democracies, both countries are aligned in their push for more equitable global governance and have deepened their cooperation in areas such as the climate crisis, defence, and digital public infrastructure. With initiatives like the adoption of Brazil’s ethanol expertise in India’s biofuel sector and the exchange of ideas between India’s UPI system and Brazil’s PIX system, the two nations are exemplifying how cooperation among emerging economies can drive sustainable and inclusive growth. Moreover, their collaboration in groups like BRICS and BASIC reflects a shared commitment to advancing the global climate agenda.

India’s role in the G20 Troika, alongside Brazil and South Africa, ensures that the G20’s evolution toward more inclusive and balanced global governance will continue. This alignment of the three countries is vital in creating a global order that is not only reflective of the interests of the most powerful economies but also responsive to the needs and aspirations of the developing world. As Brazil takes the G20 helm, it does so with the legacy of India’s presidency as both a foundation and a challenge to continue pushing for inclusive growth, sustainability, and global cooperation.

Together, India and Brazil, along with their counterparts in the Global South, are laying the groundwork for a future that reflects the true diversity of the world’s nations, ensuring that the G20 remains a forum where the voices of all are heard and acted upon.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla is a former foreign secretary of India and ambassador to the US, Bangladesh and Thailand.The views expressed are personal