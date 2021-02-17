IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / How India is weakening its case on terrorism
Labelling democratic actors, whether dissenters or protesters, without a watertight case of terrorism, is a slippery slope, and one that is bound to attract unwanted attention. (Shutterstock)
Labelling democratic actors, whether dissenters or protesters, without a watertight case of terrorism, is a slippery slope, and one that is bound to attract unwanted attention. (Shutterstock)
opinion

How India is weakening its case on terrorism

Trivialising India’s posture on terrorism in the international community can undo years of steady gains, for the short-term and myopic benefits of political support, ideological upmanship and electoral victories in the country’s never-ending election cycles.
READ FULL STORY
By Kabir Taneja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:21 PM IST

If there is one country that has been short-changed by the international order on issues relating to terrorism, more specifically cross-border terrorism, it is India. The Indian narrative on terrorism has been loud since the 1980s, but falling mostly on deaf ears, especially at forums such as the United Nations (UN).

New Delhi’s echoes on the perils of terrorism got a voice back predominantly in the post-9/11 era, and that too with mostly residual support for historical Indian concerns. Debates in and around the fundamentals of what terrorism entails, and how to deal with it, have been unresolved at the UN for decades. Member-states have failed to conclude a universal benchmark, choosing instead to use open-ended terminologies and vacillating between academic takes and real-world policy applications predominantly led by individual States and their geopolitical aims.

The lack of clarity on countering terrorism, specifically within the UN Security Council (UNSC), has cost India tremendously both in economic and human capital. Till today, almost on a weekly basis, Indian troops die in theatres such as Kashmir while battling terrorism. This is a continuous reminder of the international community, UN and UNSC’s abject and fundamental failures in achieving their most primal aims towards a peaceful world order.

However, increasingly, India’s firm and correct stance on terrorism not only from its own perspective, but a global one, is arguably getting diluted with the terms “terrorist” and “terrorism” applied to the most frivolous domestic challenges. This ranges from countering political narratives to attempts to label political ideations, dissent or the simple act of disagreement, as “terrorism”. Of course, the lack of a clear definition only adds to the potential of obfuscating narratives.

To put this in perspective, the eighth report of India’s Second Administrative Reforms Commission on combating terrorism, published in June 2008, highlights the conundrums of defining terrorism while listing the various sub-categories, from ideology (Left and Right-wing terror) and religion to ethno-nationalism and narco-terror. In the end, the report highlights the short legal definition proposed by Dutch scholar Alex P Schmid to the UN Crime Branch in 1992, which reads: “An act of terrorism=peacetime equivalent of a war crime”. But even this is wrapped around caveats, showcasing that a State or a commission’s most nuanced attempt on defining terror is, in no manner, the final word.

So, the question then remains, why use “terrorism” as an absolutist term for messaging with regard to domestic political cracks? The broad stroke use of laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and extending the anti-terrorism narrative to issues such as an organisation “sending too many emails” over environmental rules or localised political debates, may cause grave harm to the slow, steady and arguably positive progress New Delhi has made over decades to elbow-in its concerns about the organised terrorism it faces from its immediate neighbourhood.

A hyper-connected, social media-led world has added further to the complexities that we witness regarding narrative construction and destruction. The government and its functionaries may not use such terms directly themselves. But their ecosystems, which provide them with both digital and electoral oxygen, using terms such as “terrorist”, without realising its larger implication, is equally problematic, if not more, considering no course correction is offered from the political class. We now often witness ministers and senior government functionaries using a cocktail of social media and diaspora politics to shore up support, where once again the labelling of “terrorism” is at times used in a worryingly superficial manner.

Defining or classifying terrorism distinctly in two separate domains, one as part of foreign policy and one as part of domestic politics, is an unsustainable mission, and one that many countries have tried and failed to play in the past. This is a group of countries that India must not to get clubbed with. Labelling democratic actors, whether dissenters or protesters, without a watertight case of terrorism, is a slippery slope, and one that is bound to attract unwanted attention.

The label of terrorism should not be seen as a play of strength to build domestic rapport. As scholar C Raja Mohan recently noted, “Without a visible and sincere political effort to promote unity at home, internal divisions will get worse and make India more vulnerable to external meddling.” Trivialising India’s posture on terrorism in the international community can undo years of steady gains, for the short-term and myopic benefits of political support, ideological one-upmanship and electoral victories in the country’s never-ending election cycles.

Kabir Taneja is fellow, Strategic Studies Programme, Observer Research Foundation, and the author of The ISIS Peril: The World’s Most Feared Terror Group and its Shadow on South Asia

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
On vertical devolution, the Centre can maintain the status quo. And, on states vs local governments, the nature of FFC’s grant recommendations reflects the tensions in the refusal of states to fulfill their constitutional obligation to local governments (ANI)
On vertical devolution, the Centre can maintain the status quo. And, on states vs local governments, the nature of FFC’s grant recommendations reflects the tensions in the refusal of states to fulfill their constitutional obligation to local governments (ANI)
opinion

Navigating Centre-state fiscal ties

By Yamini Aiyar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:29 PM IST
The 15th FC report re-enacts a fundamental tension that lies at the heart of India’s fiscal federal relations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Labelling democratic actors, whether dissenters or protesters, without a watertight case of terrorism, is a slippery slope, and one that is bound to attract unwanted attention. (Shutterstock)
Labelling democratic actors, whether dissenters or protesters, without a watertight case of terrorism, is a slippery slope, and one that is bound to attract unwanted attention. (Shutterstock)
opinion

How India is weakening its case on terrorism

By Kabir Taneja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Trivialising India’s posture on terrorism in the international community can undo years of steady gains, for the short-term and myopic benefits of political support, ideological upmanship and electoral victories in the country’s never-ending election cycles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Europe is leading the effort to effectively regulate intermediaries. In 2020, building on its e-Commerce Directive, it introduced a comprehensive Digital Services Act for handling online content, liability of intermediaries and diligence requirements, and protection of the fundamental rights of individuals. (Getty Images)
Europe is leading the effort to effectively regulate intermediaries. In 2020, building on its e-Commerce Directive, it introduced a comprehensive Digital Services Act for handling online content, liability of intermediaries and diligence requirements, and protection of the fundamental rights of individuals. (Getty Images)
opinion

Changing the status quo for social media companies in India

By Ambika Khanna
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:03 PM IST
In India, MeitY proposed amendments to the extant Intermediary Guidelines of 2011 in 2018 to include mandatory use of technology in content moderation and data disclosures to the government. These are still under review as the government seeks to align it with the pending Personal Data Protection Bill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This has implications for the financial sector as the government owns LIC, and LIC not just owns Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) but also has stakes in several other financial organisations (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
This has implications for the financial sector as the government owns LIC, and LIC not just owns Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) but also has stakes in several other financial organisations (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
opinion

The world of Indian finance and banking is set for a major overhaul

By Amol Agrawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Apart from privatising banks and establishing what appears to be akin to a bad bank, the government has also decided to privatise a general insurance company and make legislative changes for the listing of Life Insurance Corporation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Will the disengagement and the acceptance of a temporary suspension by India of patrolling rights in one area lead to greater malleability in managing LAC and provide a road map for transiting to an agreed border? (AP)
Will the disengagement and the acceptance of a temporary suspension by India of patrolling rights in one area lead to greater malleability in managing LAC and provide a road map for transiting to an agreed border? (AP)
opinion

What Pangong means for Asian geopolitics

By C Uday Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST
If disengagement leads to a border pact, the deal is prudent. If Beijing uses it as a tactical pause, then New Delhi may regret concessions
READ FULL STORY
Close
The only way to technologically differentiate users is via smart meters, but these are not easy to deploy (Pardeep Pandit/HT Photo)
The only way to technologically differentiate users is via smart meters, but these are not easy to deploy (Pardeep Pandit/HT Photo)
opinion

Enhancing competition in India’s power sector

By Rahul Tongia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Fixing discoms is a pressing need, but it’s worth investing time in figuring out the details, including expected winners and losers, and possibilities for gaming
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CCP’s version of history draws upon the narrative of the century of humiliation to then present a neat classification of periods within which China has “stood up, grown rich, and is becoming strong” under CCP rule. (AFP)
The CCP’s version of history draws upon the narrative of the century of humiliation to then present a neat classification of periods within which China has “stood up, grown rich, and is becoming strong” under CCP rule. (AFP)
opinion

In its centenary year, the CCP’s revisionist history

By Manoj Kewalramani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:02 PM IST
It presents an opportunity for the leadership to highlight developmental achievements, which are seen as critical to its legitimacy
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
opinion

CM Kejriwal writes: As world battled Covid, Delhi stood its ground, fought back

By Arvind Kejriwal
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:52 AM IST
As his government complete its first year in office (of its third term), Delhi’s chief minister recounts the challenges and achievements of the year that was and offers a glimpse into the road ahead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For systemic change to be environmentally and politically sustainable, the interests of the elite and the climate-vulnerable must converge. (REUTERS)
For systemic change to be environmentally and politically sustainable, the interests of the elite and the climate-vulnerable must converge. (REUTERS)
opinion

Aligning growth, politics and climate

By Arunabha Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:30 AM IST
India continues to witness the wanton destruction of biodiversity and fragile ecosystems from ill-planned and poorly executed infrastructure projects.Crises, external pressure, economics, and internal disasters are converging. India must step up
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varavara Rao, accused related in Elgar Parishad, Bhima Koregaon case, Mumbai, Friday 28 February, 2020 (HT PHOTO)
Varavara Rao, accused related in Elgar Parishad, Bhima Koregaon case, Mumbai, Friday 28 February, 2020 (HT PHOTO)
opinion

How UAPA curtails personal liberty, undermines fair trial

By Gautam Bhatia
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:31 AM IST
To stop UAPA from continuing to be the tool of repression that it has become, it is vital that the courts either strike down — or substantially read down — this section, and ensure that years in jail do not become an automatic consequence of the police’s (read: the State’s) decision to charge inconvenient opponents under this law.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preventing the emergence of a hegemon in Eurasia without Russia, given its size and resources, is well-nigh impossible. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Preventing the emergence of a hegemon in Eurasia without Russia, given its size and resources, is well-nigh impossible. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Bridge the geopolitical distance with Russia

By Nandan Unnikrishnan
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:30 AM IST
World powers, particularly those engaging with India in the Indo-Pacific, must know that a multi-polar Euro-Asian supercontinent is not possible without Russia. Preventing the emergence of a hegemon in Eurasia without Russia, given its size and resources, is well-nigh impossible. Today Russia, like India, desires a world with many centres of power. The opportunity must not be lost.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India must continue supporting Sheikh Hasina. But it should undertake a sustained mass outreach and political diversification in Bangladesh, including with moderate religious formations (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
India must continue supporting Sheikh Hasina. But it should undertake a sustained mass outreach and political diversification in Bangladesh, including with moderate religious formations (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Delhi must take the long view on Dhaka

By Avinash Paliwal
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:32 AM IST
The relationship is robust, thanks to Sheikh Hasina. But to rely only on the skills of one leader may not be enough
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP’s signature move under Amit Shah has been the fracturing of local parties during elections (PTI)
The BJP’s signature move under Amit Shah has been the fracturing of local parties during elections (PTI)
opinion

The significance of the upcoming state elections

By Shashi Shekhar
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:33 AM IST
While many things are still up in the air, one thing is certain: These elections will have a crucial bearing on the politics of the future and will provide much fodder to political analysts
READ FULL STORY
Close
The immediate need is for the artistic community to unequivocally pursue its right to public spending on culture and cultivate the political and administrative will for the same. For, it is the government that has to be the primary enabler and patron of the arts — no culture has survived without it. (HT PHOTO)
The immediate need is for the artistic community to unequivocally pursue its right to public spending on culture and cultivate the political and administrative will for the same. For, it is the government that has to be the primary enabler and patron of the arts — no culture has survived without it. (HT PHOTO)
opinion

Culture needs more government support

By Padmapriya Janakiraman and Maansi Verma
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Allocations for the ministry of culture (MoC) announced this year stand at 2,688 crore, 461 crore less than last year. This 15% reduction comes on top of 30% mid-year downward revision of culture budget for last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi has clearly decided that the next generation reforms cannot be held back anymore — and that he will politically own it and attempt to convert it into an asset rather than fear the political costs associated with it. (PTI)
PM Modi has clearly decided that the next generation reforms cannot be held back anymore — and that he will politically own it and attempt to convert it into an asset rather than fear the political costs associated with it. (PTI)
opinion

Narendra Modi’s new political narrative

By Chanakya
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:47 AM IST
By assuming political ownership of agri-laws and the larger reform agenda, tinged with an element of nationalism and air of flexibility, the PM has outlined the nature of the political battle ahead
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP