How influencers can help defeat toxic masculinity

Recent instances, including the horrific murder and dismemberment of a young woman in Bengaluru, show how prevalent violence against women has become. Going by the daily incidents reported, it would seem that it has almost become normalised. The good news is that there are several initiatives to change attitudes, particularly that of men. The Centre for Equity and Inclusion (CEQUIN) has come up with an interesting angle on this with its launch of the “Mardon Wali Baat: Unlearnt and Rescripted” campaign with micro-influencers. CEQUIN is working to counter harmful narratives on social media by empowering influencers.. / AFP PHOTO / CHANDAN KHANNA (AFP)

This is an effort aimed at empowering grassroots young male micro-influencers as advocates for gender equality, supported by Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies. The campaign is focused on redefining masculinity while engaging young men and boys in conversations about gender equity. Violent masculinity today is amplified by digital platforms and cultural norms. CEQUIN is working to counter harmful narratives on social media by empowering influencers. The campaign will highlight the hopes, dreams, contradictions, and anxieties of men and offer positive models of masculinity through relatable, socially responsible content. Forty-six male micro-influencers aged 18-30 have been chosen from Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. These influencers have up to 100,000 social media followers and are equipped with tools to develop gender-sensitive, socially impactful content. The training will give them the skills to create innovative visual narratives that challenge toxic masculinity and promote gender equality. These influencers will produce creative audio-visual content to confront and dismantle gender stereotypes. Their work will target audiences in cities, reaching other men and boys to whom they will communicate positive, gender-equitable messages.

Lora Prabhu, co-founder and managing director, CEQUIN, says, “With increasing instances of gender-based violence, it’s critical to have conversations about patriarchy because gender inequity negatively impacts men and boys as well. It’s important to create spaces for them to address harmful gender norms so that they can grow into empathetic, responsible leaders.” Natasha Joshi, associate director, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, adds, “The involvement of men and boys in challenging harmful gender norms is critical for societal advancement.”

But why micro-influencers? It is clear that in today’s digital landscape, micro-influencers with smaller, yet highly engaged audiences, often drive significant impact, particularly in grassroots communities. Their regional relevance and relatability enable them to forge meaningful connections and inspire change. Amit Gurjar, a micro-influencer from Gwalior, says, “When men display their masculinity by being macho, this restricts their lives and negatively impacts the women around them too. As creators, when we engage men, and give them a platform to show their emotions, it benefits all.”

Misleading content in the digital world plays up the misconceptions and fears young men and boys harbour. Among these is the feeling that young women and girls are achieving more than them. The influencers are focused on building a community and addressing their feelings of anxiety and worthlessness, economic problems, not getting support at home, and providing solutions. There have been male influencers who have tried to build a more positive narrative about masculinity but they haven’t found great resonance in smaller cities and mofussil towns. The men chosen by CEQUIN are likely to be far more relatable to others in their neighbourhood as they can speak a language more easily understood by their target audience. This democratises conversations on masculinity and gender dynamics. If scaled up, these local influencers could be agents for positive change and become advocates and allies for gender equality. Harshit Pandey, an influencer from Lucknow says, “I used to believe that men should always be tough and unemotional. But these stereotypes restrict our lives and stop us from having real connections. We have to challenge these old stereotypes and create an inclusive world.”

