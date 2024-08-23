India Inc must play a role in mainstreaming disability

The spotlight remains on sportspersons, with the upcoming Paralympic Games. The Indian sporting ecosystem has evolved greatly in the past few years. But, there’s still some way to go in achieving a truly inclusive society. The Games are more than just a sporting event, providing a platform to highlight sport and disability, inspire individuals, drive social change, and promote opportunities for people with disabilities (PwDs). However, beyond sports, sustainable progress and inclusivity remain vital to an enhanced quality of living for PwDs . By increasing the employment of PwDs, organisations benefit from diverse perspectives and unique skill sets. REUTERS/Nacho Doce (REUTERS)

Corporate discussions on diversity, equity, and inclusion must prioritise accessibility and inclusion for PwDs by ensuring equitable opportunities and accommodating diverse needs. With around 64% of PwDs in India unemployed, it’s crucial to recognise that differences do not diminish a person’s unique value. PwDs account for 4-10% of India’s population. Since the 2015 launch of the Accessible India campaign, efforts have improved inclusivity, though public awareness still needs growth. The government emphasises not leaving PwDs behind in the nation’s growth.

Corporate India can play a pivotal role, not only in terms of social responsibility but also in fostering innovation and inclusivity, inspired by the unique experiences and perspectives that PwDs bring to the table. Skilling has become a CSR focus as companies recognise the importance of empowering PwDs with relevant skills and training. Organisations should move beyond checkbox approaches to skilling and focus on creating sustainable economic growth with measurable employability outcomes. For instance, ITC Mangaldeep’s Sixth Sense Panel has created opportunities for the visually impaired by leveraging their unique abilities in fragrance evaluation. The initiative has emphasised dignity of work over a charitable mindset. A powerful reminder that opportunities, not pity, are the keys to empowerment. Such Indian companies are leading the way in championing inclusivity, demonstrating that it is possible to create a disability-inclusive culture while driving business success.

I have had the privilege to hold the baton for several organisations that have a commitment to the cause such as Hyundai’s Samarth Initiative, which is setting a benchmark, by supporting 20 para-athletes and related ecosystems for the Paralympic Games.

Digitalisation is enhancing connectivity and accessibility. PwDs no longer have to face barriers to education, training, and employment. Businesses can tap into this by proactively integrating PwDs into their workforce. The goal should be to equip them with tools and confidence to access new opportunities.

Banks play an integral role in supporting skilling programmes and enabling financial inclusion by empowering PwD communities with employment opportunities through technology. HDFC Bank’s Parivartan is an excellent example of working with PwDs across Varanasi, Chennai, Pune, Guwahati, Coimbatore, and Kochi, providing skills training in IT, hospitality, and retail. With a well-structured curriculum focusing on basic English, computer skills, and soft skills, these programmes are based on assessments that revealed high unemployment among PwDs in these cities. The aim is to upskill them, assist in securing jobs, and foster economic independence.

As an ambassador of the Viksit Bharat campaign, I envision an economy that is strong, inclusive, and full of employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for PwDs. However, this can only happen if we redefine inclusivity. Organisations must foster deeper connections between employees and PwDs. By increasing the employment of PwDs, organisations benefit from diverse perspectives and unique skill sets. Creating an inclusive workplace is a strategic and social imperative. India Inc. must lead in mainstreaming disability.

Deepa Malik is India’s first woman paralympic medallist and South Asian sub-regional representative in the Asian Paralympic Committee. The views expressed are personal