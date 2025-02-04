India needs to be agile on self-reliance in aerospace

The unveiling of J-36, a sixth-generation fighter aircraft by China late last year, probably came as a Sputnik moment in its contest for air dominance with the US. The race to dominate Artificial Intelligence (AI) — think Deep Seek vs OpenAI — included, the intensification of the frontier-tech contest between the two becomes clear. The J-36, with a tailless delta platform that combines stealth design with an apparently large payload capacity for both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, seems ready to be inducted into active service with the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) while the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) sixth generation fighter of the United States (US) is nowhere on the horizon. The launch of Sputnik, the world’s first space satellite, by the erstwhile Soviet Union, took the US by surprise in 1957 leading to the space race.

While the US-China contest escalates, India should be deeply concerned with the developments across its northern borders as its depleting fighter aircraft inventory is likely to limit its aerospace power, a key element of the national security matrix. The journey towards aatmanirbharta or self-reliance in fighter aircraft design, development and manufacturing has been arduous yet satiating, with the development of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1 that has entered active service with the Indian Air Force.

The question, however, is whether it is enough, and if not, then what needs to be done so that national security is not compromised. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has reposed trust in the national aerospace design and manufacturing ecosystem; however, the response has been found wanting. Production of the Tejas MK1A, which was supposed to culminate in the delivery of 12 aircraft in FY25, is yet to see even the first aircraft being delivered. The design and development of the Tejas Mk2 and the Indian fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) at the current pace are unlikely to fructify in the coming decade. The aero engine, a critical component, needs to be imported or co-developed with a foreign Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for which the details are yet to be worked out. The GE-F404 engine that powers the LCA Tejas Mk1 and Mk1A is facing production issues due to global supply chain disruption and the matter has been taken up by the Indian government with the US at the highest level. The agreement for the joint production of the GE-F414 engines with the transfer of technology is yet to be signed between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and GE Aerospace despite the MoU that was signed between the two during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in June 2023.

There are only a handful of countries like the United Kingdom, the US, Russia, France, and China that possess the capability to manufacture jet engines. The Kaveri engine programme could not succeed due to a variety of reasons. India, therefore, needs to collaborate with one of these countries by getting into a strategic partnership that would entail transfer of technology and joint production of aero engines. Airframes are normally designed and built around a proven engine and India faces the challenge of fitting an engine around the LCA Tejas airframe. The design development and production of the Tejas Mk2 and the AMCA needs to be pursued in parallel along with the production and deliveries of the Tejas Mk1A. This can only happen once the engine deal is finalised as delays are going to be counterproductive to national security. Even the Tejas Mk2 would give the IAF only 4.5 generation technology while our adversaries ramp up the production of fifth-generation fighters.

The expenditure by India on aero engines alone is likely to go up to $40 billion by 2040. The maintenance life cycle cost goes up to 35% of the cost of a fighter aircraft. If India needs to spend to develop an aero engine with a reliable strategic partner the time to act is now, and it needs to be done in mission mode with all stakeholders coming together as a single entity to ensure that it happens. The market will be available within the country apart from export options in the future. The private industry within the country needs to be encouraged to collaborate in this venture which would take at least 8-10 years for the return on investment to be ploughed back. This unshackling of the domestic industry with a robust indigenous demand and global competition for exports would create a win-win situation for the country.

The fact that the government has formed a committee under the stewardship of the defence secretary to look into the capability gap of the IAF only vindicates the belief that we have a problem at hand. China has a system of civil-military fusion that needs to be studied to understand how China has advanced so fast. The way ahead probably would be to appoint a team with responsibility and accountability that would ensure that its recommendations are pursued in earnest within realistic time frames. This team needs to be led by a dynamic individual not necessarily from the ministry of defence. The government would need to act post haste with a deliberately crafted strategy to ensure aatmanirbharta in the aerospace domain.

Anil Golani retired as Air Vice Marshal and is presently director-general, Centre for Air Power Studies. The views expressed are personal