India’s on track to build a strong sporting culture

Sports in India have undergone a significant transformation after the introduction of the National Sports Policy in 2001. India now participates in a wider range of sporting events and achieves commendable results, including in the Olympics. Given these developments, a new policy that aligns with contemporary India and gives voice to its growing sporting ambitions was needed.

The National Sports Policy 2025 — Khelo Bharat Niti — reflects a vision that we athletes have long aspired to. Abhinav Bindra, and I were part of the initial committee formed in 2014 to draft a new sports policy. We worked for a year, before the committee evolved and underwent several changes. Finally, the new policy has been introduced. It places strong emphasis on holistic development — from nurturing grassroots talent and supporting elite athletes, enhancing sports infrastructure, public-private partnership model and CSR activities to drive sports, strengthening anti-doping efforts, promoting economic and social well-being through sports, and ensuring greater transparency and accountability in national sports federations.

For me, the standout feature of the policy is its emphasis on grassroots development. How do we generate interest in sports among schoolchildren and, just as importantly, their parents? At the elite level, we already have a functional structure in place. We’ve achieved important benchmarks, developed sports infrastructure, attracted CSR support for athletes and federations, and even the National Anti-Doping Agency is undergoing reform. But if we want to truly build a sports culture, it has to begin at the grassroots. We need to change the mindset that sports is not just an extracurricular activity. It must be seen as essential to a healthy lifestyle. Children should be introduced to sports from an early age. When it becomes part of the school curriculum, people will begin to take it seriously, and then it becomes a necessity and a habit for life.

Sports shouldn’t be viewed only as a means to win medals for the country, but as a vital part of youth development and well-being of an individual. As children grow, academics often take precedence. A child who is academically inclined will take that path. But if introduced early, sports will become a part of their routine and help them stay fit. At a time when mental health issues and lifestyle diseases are on the rise, this could be a gamechanger. Promoting sports from a young age will reduce the burden on our health care system.

The new policy emphasises the importance of hosting sports competitions and leagues at the community, school, district, and panchayat levels. Every panchayat and district should have its own playgrounds and involve former sportspersons in promoting physical literacy. In the past, schools used to have their own open playgrounds, but now many schools have small buildings without access to proper playground facilities. We don’t need expensive infrastructure like synthetic or cemented tracks; especially for young children, these can even lead to injuries.

Simple grass fields or mud tracks are enough, as long as they offer safe spaces for children to play freely. In countries like the US and across Europe, sports culture is deeply rooted. Parents go for a morning run, and their children follow. Sports training in schools is compulsory. Every child picks up a sport, supports a team, or follows sporting events. It’s a way of their life.

The policy includes a focus on “build for economic development,” aiming to boost industries such as tourism, manufacturing, and sports technology. My humble suggestion is to remove the GST on sports training and sports equipment. As far as Olympic medals are concerned, once a child is placed in a structured system from school onward, their ambition will take shape. With clear pathways to progress to the elite level, distractions will reduce. In the past, many athletes weren’t sure how to reach the international stage. Today, there is a system in place.

Anju Bobby George won India’s first World Championships medal in athletics. The views expressed are personal.