Internet shutdowns cause incalculable damage

On November 22, the government in Meghalaya ordered the suspension of mobile data/internet services in seven districts for 48 hours. Following this, the ban on mobile internet services was extended twice, and the government shut off access to mobile internet for a week between November 22 and 26th.

When the internet is shut down this way, it is commonly referred to as an “internet shutdown.” These are defined by a United Nations Special Rapporteur as “…measures taken by a government, or on behalf of a government, to intentionally disrupt access to, and the use of, information and communications systems online.”

The internet shutdown managed to negatively impact the lives of citizens. This was felt by several groups, including students, businesses, and journalists. Several schools and colleges were holding exams during the shutdown, and the internet shutdown impacted students’ ability to access educational resources via the internet. It has been reported that gig workers were unable to work for the duration of the internet shutdown. Because contactless payment gateway machines rely on a mobile internet connection, the internet shutdown impacted the ability to use digital payment systems and debit/credit cards for essentials such as fuel and food.

The state attempted to justify the internet shutdown by citing the need to address law and order issues. The orders referred to reasons including “an untoward incident” in West Jaintia Hills District and reports of “assault on civilians, arson and damage of public properties” in East Khasi Hills District and other districts of the State. At this point, it is critical to consider the efficacy of internet shutdowns to address law and order issues, as seen in parts of Meghalaya. In its report on the impact of internet shutdowns, the Indian Parliament’s Standing Committee on Information Technology posed a similar question. The Standing Committee had sought the Union government’s response to a link between internet use and communal riots, but the Union government was “unable to provide [a] reply.”. According to the report, the Union government has not conducted any study or research that would establish a link. This demonstrates that authorities do not rely on empirical data when claiming that internet shutdowns effectively deal with the law and order issues. Research has shown that internet shutdowns exacerbate law and order issues.

According to a briefing paper of the Centre for Internet & Society, which is part of a larger report on internet shutdowns, “internet shutdowns have never been “consistently linked to reduced levels of protest” and have been ineffective in controlling national security and peace-related concerns. In fact, such state actions have often led to more violent, less orderly tactical shifts on the part of protestors”.

The paper mentioned in the preceding paragraph refers to research that uses examples of internet shutdowns from around the world, including Sri Lanka, Syria, and Egypt. In Sri Lanka, the research found that internet outage shutdowns facilitated the spread of “false and potentially harmful news.” This appears to have been proven correct in the context of the recent internet shutdown in parts of Meghalaya, as the shutdown prevented citizens from accessing accurate information on the state’s crisis. For example, during the internet shutdown, reports in the state’s electronic media stated that a union of petrol transporters from the state of Assam, a vital point of trade into the state of Meghalaya, would stop transporting fuel into the state. The news spread quickly, and people panicked and lined up at Shillong’s petrol stations. Meanwhile, the internet shutdown that was in effect at the time appears to have prevented a government notification informing citizens that there was no fuel shortage.

As is evident from the preceding paragraphs, shutdowns impact more than just our freedom of expression. As the 2021 #KeepItOn Report by Access Now notes, “when we look at the resurgence of internet shutdowns in 2021, it is the human impact that matters most. Network disruptions can serve to cloak human rights abuses during crises, including war crimes and acts of genocide. They obstruct humanitarian aid, and hinder journalism and the documentation of rights violations. They also leave people who have loved ones in these conflict zones in fear, unable to reach family and friends or get them to safety.” Because of the impact of these shutdowns, we must ask our representatives whether shutdowns are an effective way to deal with law and order issues or any issue at all. We must continue to advocate on this issue and remind our representatives to #KeepItOn and say no to internet shutdowns.

Jade Lyngdoh is currently at National Law University, Jodhpur, where he has been a Meta India Tech Scholar (2021-22). He has research interests in the intersection of technology law and policy and human rights

The views expressed here are personal.