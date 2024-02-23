Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani: A 90-year journey of faith and spirituality

On this auspicious day, we find ourselves in the presence of a remarkable soul, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, who has traversed nine decades of life’s journey. Today, we gather to celebrate her 90th birthday and embrace the profound wisdom bestowed upon us by the sacred scriptures of different faiths. In this celebration, we draw inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita, the Quran, the Bible, and the Vedas, as we wish my mother a birthday filled with joy, health, and spiritual fulfilment. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani(HT File Photo/Kunal Patil)

Bhagavad Gita: The song of the divine

The Bhagavad Gita, often called the song of the divine, is a sacred Hindu scripture that imparts profound teachings on duty, righteousness, and devotion. As Mummy turns 90, we reflect on the Gita’s timeless wisdom: “For the soul, there is neither birth nor death at any time. He has not come into being, does not, and will not. He is unborn, eternal, ever-existing, and primaeval. He is not slain when the body is slain.”

These verses remind us that the essence of our loved one is eternal and transcends the passage of time. As we wish her a happy 90th birthday, we are reminded to celebrate not just the years she has lived but the eternal spirit that resides within her.

Quran: A beacon of light

Turning to the Quran, the holy book of Islam, we find verses that resonate with the spirit of celebration and gratitude. “And We have certainly created man, and We know what his soul whispers to him, and We are closer to him than (his) jugular vein.” This verse encapsulates the divine connection between God and His creation, emphasising the closeness of the sacred to our hearts.

As we extend our heartfelt wishes to her, we acknowledge the divine presence that has guided her through the years. May her 90th birthday be a reflection of the light and love that emanate from the divine source within her, as the Quran teaches us to be grateful for the precious gift of life.

Bible: A tapestry of blessings

In the Christian tradition, the Bible offers solace, guidance, and blessings. As we celebrate this milestone, we find inspiration in The Psalms: “The days of our lives are 70 years, and if by reason of strength, they are 80 years, yet their boast is only labour and sorrow; for it is soon cut off, and we fly away.” These words remind us of the brevity of life and the need to cherish every moment.

As we wish her a joyous 90th birthday, we reflect on the tapestry of blessings woven throughout her life. May the coming years be filled with grace, peace, and the enduring love that transcends the passage of time.

Vedas: Ancient wisdom for modern times

The Vedas, the oldest scriptures of Hinduism, encompass a vast body of knowledge and wisdom. From the Rigveda to the Upanishads, these sacred texts delve into the nature of existence, consciousness, and the interconnectedness of all life. “Asato ma satgamaya/ Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya/ Mrityorma amritam gamaya” (Lead us from the unreal to the real, from darkness to light, from mortality to immortality).

On her 90th birthday, we invoke these profound words from the Vedas, seeking guidance and enlightenment for her journey ahead. May she continue to lead a life illuminated by the light of wisdom, transcending the transient nature of the material world.

A tapestry woven with faith

As we come together to celebrate the remarkable milestone of her 90th birthday, we weave a tapestry of blessings and wisdom drawn from diverse sacred texts. In embracing the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, the Quran, the Bible, and the Vedas, we recognise the universal truths that bind us all — the eternal nature of the soul, the closeness of the divine, the brevity of life, and the path from darkness to light.

May her 90th birthday be a celebration not only of the years she has lived but also of the profound spiritual journey she continues to embark upon.

As we offer our heartfelt wishes, let us also reflect on the timeless wisdom that accompanies her, making this milestone a beacon of grace and inspiration for us all. Happy 90th birthday to a soul whose journey is a testament to the enduring power of faith, love, and the divine presence that guides us all.

“The mother represents colourless love that knows no barter, love that never dies,” Swami Vivekananda said.

Even as we celebrate your 90th year on this Earth, we equally celebrate the spiritual guidance and faith in a higher purpose that you have instilled in us from the day we were born. I count my 90 blessings but know that they are indeed countless.

Anil D Ambani is chairman, Reliance Group.

The views expressed are personal