Mapping the course to uplifting minority groups

India's growth story exemplifies the strength of its diverse population. As the world's fastest-growing major economy, India posted a remarkable 8.4% growth rate in FY24, despite global challenges. Further, India will be driving 20% of the world's economic growth in the next decade. Sustaining this growth demands an approach that is inclusive and empowers youth from all sections of society by providing equitable access to opportunities and resources. Minority communities, constituting nearly 19% of the population, represent an essential segment of India's growth story. This group is uniquely placed due to their aspirations shaped by their diverse socio-economic contexts. Addressing their needs is vital for ensuring equitable growth, further strengthening the nation's social fabric and economic dynamism.

The country’s six notified religious minorities — Buddhists, Christians, Jains, Muslims, Parsis and Sikhs — have been the cornerstone of all initiatives and efforts undertaken by the ministry of minority affairs (MoMA). With an umbrella of skills and education schemes, the ministry has been empowering minority groups to build an inclusive foundation for Viksit Bharat.

The recently launched PM Vikas scheme is a testament to the government’s commitment to addressing the fundamental barriers faced by minorities and ensuring a path towards economic independence, educational advancement, and cultural preservation. The need for this was felt in the ministry’s close engagement with minority communities, which underscored the need for targeted support for the youth, women, artisans and working-age groups in these communities.

The youth who leave formal education early for immediate wages and livelihoods are deprived of essential learning opportunities, diminishing their chances of acquiring employable skills and trapping them in low-paying jobs with limited pathways for upward mobility. By 2030, India will be home to one billion working-age adults, making employable youth a national priority. For minority communities, targeted efforts to create a skilled labour pool can uplift families and, thereby, communities.

Women, often the most marginalised within minority communities, face compounded challenges such as balancing economic independence with societal expectations and domestic responsibilities. Many are deprived of education and skill development at a young age. Often trapped in fulfilling household-centric expectations and duties, they have little opportunity to pursue personal or professional growth. Empowering minority women with targeted livelihood opportunities and avenues for self-development is crucial to breaking this cycle and fostering their socio-economic progress.

India’s vibrant cultural mosaic owes much to the talents of its minority communities; many members of these communities have traditionally engaged in artisanal occupations, including languishing arts and crafts that are integral to India’s Intangible Cultural Heritage. These crafts not only contribute to the national economy by generating employment and preserving cultural diversity, but also hold tremendous value for our social fabric. With the newer generations opting for modern occupations, ancestral skills are at the verge of extinction. Initiatives that revive languishing artisanal skills through an artisan-centric approach can re-position India as a global leader in the culture and heritage space.

Efforts to bring out-of-school students back into formal education through open schooling and skill development programmes can ensure that the youth make the best of the available opportunities. Notably, the school dropout rate (secondary education) in India has reduced significantly from 17.85% in 2014-15 to 12.6% in 2021-22. This improvement was realised because the Centre made bringing children back to schools and improving their career and livelihood prospects a country-wide agenda.

PM Vikas has been designed as a holistic response to challenges faced by the minorities by empowering them throughout their educational and livelihood lifecycle, providing them a solid foundation in education years, making them employable through skilling, supporting their traditional heritage and enabling them to prosper through employment and entrepreneurship opportunities with these efforts.

By addressing the challenges these communities face and providing them with the necessary tools and opportunities, the government’s various initiatives, especially PM Vikas, will not only support in preserving India’s rich cultural heritage but also pave the way for the realisation of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas, Sabka Prayas.

CPS Bakshi is chief commissioner of customs and joint secretary, the ministry of minority affairs. The views expressed are personal