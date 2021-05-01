Soli was a champion of free speech and wore many hats

My mind goes back to our golden days at the Government Law College, Mumbai some 70 years ago. Soli was one year junior to me. I remember, in the moot Parliament organised in our college, I was the Defence Minister and Soli was the Leader of the Opposition. Anil Divan was the Prime Minister, Fali Nariman the Speaker, and Ashok Desai a member. Our moot Parliament held two sessions and passed the Anti-Black Marketing Bill, which shows the vision and rectitude of the students of our college. And what a great coincidence! We found ourselves on opposite side in Court many a times, but would always end the day with a drink at the bar together.

There is a strange coincidence in our lives: five of us – Soli, Anil, Fali, Ashok, and I – moved to Delhi more or less at the same time and we stayed here for nearly half a century. We all remained the best of friends. Our friendship survived more than 71 years and we share the common cause of justice.

Soli was a champion of free speech and I remember his powerful and convincing argument in the Public Interest Litigation filed by my granddaughter Shreya in the Supreme Court, challenging the validity of Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which punished a person for posting on the internet. He argued the case before the bench of justices J. Chelameswar and Rohinton Nariman. Shreya won the landmark case for free speech and expression. This case was one of the many leading cases Soli argued on freedom of expression guaranteed under Article 19(1) (a) of our Constitution.

During his illustrious career, Soli served as the Solicitor General for India and Attorney General for India. In the United Nations, he served as Special Rapporteur to the UN Human Rights Commission and as a member of the UN Sub Commission on Prevention of Discrimination and Protection of Minorities. I have also served the United Nations in different capacities.

In 2002, the country’s second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, was conferred on Soli for his contribution to the continued service of justice including his vociferous defence of the freedom of expression and protection of human rights.

As the President of the India International Centre (IIC), he guided the institution in its activities for a long time, particularly in the areas of culture and education, introduction of cuisines from different parts of the country and world. Under him, IIC opened its doors to younger members. I remember Soli would go to IIC everyday for lunch after the morning session, and return to Supreme Court for the afternoon matters.

Soli was a man of many passions. He was a great lover of music, particularly jazz music. He introduced the jazz festival in Delhi. Soli could always be spotted at the Jazz festival singing and dancing with the musicians.

Soli reached great heights in his life and career but above all he was a very affectionate and generous human being. Whenever I pass by the beautiful Lotus Temple in Delhi, I am reminded of his wife, Zena, who’s dedication to Soli is inspirational. A champion of human rights, non-violence in her own right, having been instrumental in the setting of the Baha’i faith in India.

Soli leaves behind his daughter, Zia, a well-known corporate lawyer, founder and partner at AZB & Partners, one of the leading law firms in India. Jehangir is a reputed doctor. Hormazd is the editor of India’s leading automobile magazine, Autocar India. And his many grandchildren.

I last met Soli at his 91st birthday celebrations at his beloved IIC on 9th March, 2021 when he also released his memoirs “Down Memory Lane”. After Soli spoke, he invited me to speak. He was surrounded with love and joy of his friends and family. It would have been the last time for many of us to have met Soli.

It came as a shock to learn of his passing due to Covid yesterday. To me, Soli will always be 91 not out.

Soli will be remembered in our memories, through Zena, Zia, Jehangir, Hormazd, his grandchildren, and in the many battles he fought and won for us.

(Murlidhar C Bhandare is a senior advocate, former governor and Member of Parliament)

