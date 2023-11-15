The janjatiya way to nation-building

India, a mosaic of diverse cultures and traditions, takes pride in commemorating the valour and sacrifices of its courageous warriors who fought for its Independence. Amidst these celebrations, the significant contributions and struggles of the janjatiya (tribe) communities went unnoticed. It took Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stands out for his unwavering respect and affection for the janjatiya society and culture, to recognise the valour of the tribal communities. PREMIUM Bhagwan Birsa Munda wasn’t just a protector of the forest. He stood as a guardian of socio-cultural values, sacrificing himself alongside his comrades in the fight against the British. (Shutterstock)

In a powerful gesture, he has designated the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as “Janjatiya Gaurav Divas”, a day dedicated to acknowledging and honouring the janjatiya community nationwide. This year marks the third edition of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

Since its inception, this commemoration has served as a catalyst for recognising the coexistence of tribal communities, translating their long-cherished dream of social equality into a tangible reality. It is a poignant moment where the nation comes together to appreciate and embrace the rich heritage of the janjatiya population.

Bhagwan Birsa Munda wasn’t just a protector of the forest. He stood as a guardian of socio-cultural values, sacrificing himself alongside his comrades in the fight against the British. Similarly, in various corners of the nation, the janjatiya people displayed unwavering determination, steadfastly resisting British rule. Surprisingly, few are aware that the earliest and most impactful resistance against the British Empire emanated from the heart of the country’s forests, from the resilient janjatiya society, whose lives and livelihoods revolve around jal, jungle and zameen as they are symbiotically in close relationship with the nature.

From the Pahadia movement spearheaded by Tilka Manjhi to the Larka Andolan led by Budhu Bhagat, the Santhal Hul movement championed by Siddhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu, the Naga movement steered by Rani Gaidinliu, the Rampaa movement ignited by Alluri Sitarama Raju, the rebellion of the Koya tribe, to the Bhagat movement organised by Govind Guru — the janjatiya community has left an indelible mark on the extensive tapestry of resistance against British rule.

Birsa Munda, known as “Dharti Aaba”, waged a formidable battle for his homeland, prompting the British to enact the Chhota Nagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act. This pivotal legislation safeguards ancestral forest rights under the banner of Bhuihar Khunt – granting ownership rights to water, forests, and land.

In a homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s relentless struggle and in acknowledgement of historical injustices in tribal regions, Parliament enacted the Forest Rights Act. Central to Birsa Munda’s mission was safeguarding his self-governing community from external influences. Hence, the introduction of laws like PESA becomes crucial to shield traditional systems from outside interference. PESA should align with these age-old systems and seamlessly integrate constitutional provisions. The core concept is to institute a panchayat system in Scheduled Areas, preserving cultural traditions and the natural order, all the while maintaining harmony with nature.

Embracing the formidable task of revitalising janjatiya society echoes the timeless principles of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. In doing so, we not only preserve but also celebrate the richness of janjatiya culture with pride.

The Forest Rights Act places a significant emphasis on restoration by intertwining it with social harmony. Instead of conferring exclusive rights on a particular group, the Act recognises the entire human community as equal stakeholders. In the face of diverse challenges, addressing these issues with sensitivity is paramount. All Indians must ensure the preservation of the delicate interdependence of nature. This resonates with the distinctive philosophy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebration underscores the government’s dedication to the well-being and empowerment of marginalised groups. Through a spectrum of policies, programmes and laws, the government endeavours to uplift these communities and rectify historical injustices.

The Constitution plays a crucial role in protecting the rights of Scheduled Tribes, ensuring their well-being, and fostering inclusivity. The Forest Rights Act, PESA, and other laws have fortified the rights of janjatiya communities, granting them the power to safeguard their unique way of life. Institutions like TRIFED and NSTFDC have provided vital support and opportunities and enabled the economic advancement of janjatiya communities while preserving their rich cultural heritage.

The nation increasingly acknowledges the pivotal role of the janjatiya community in the process of nation-building. Let us draw inspiration from their magnificent heritage and commit to building a new India.

Arjun Munda is Union minister of tribal affairs. The views expressed are personal

