Women central to India’s Stem-led development

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, at the launch of the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan on his 75th birthday, said, "If the mother stays healthy, then the whole house stays well. If a mother falls ill, the entire family's system crumbles". This recognition — that women's well-being is the foundation of our national progress — is at the heart of India's development journey.

Women are not just participants in this journey, they are its drivers. Across labs, clinical wards, farms, and biotech startups, silent yet powerful achievements are shaping our future. Consider the 10 lakh Asha workers who form the backbone of India’s primary health care system, often the first responders during outbreaks. Or the women scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Virology, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) who, in 2020, helped isolate SARS-CoV2, the Covid-19 virus — paving the way for India’s indigenous vaccines that led to over two billion vaccinations undertaken through the world’s largest immunisation drive.

Over 60% of female workers in India work in agriculture, many now trained in deploying biotech-based solutions for drought resilience and crop protection. In biotech entrepreneurship, women are leading startups in affordable diagnostics, genomics, and vaccine innovation. They are the living proof of India’s Nari Shakti.

Government initiatives have been pivotal in unlocking this potential. From Beti Bachao Beti Padhao to Mission Shakti, from the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam ensuring women’s representation in Parliament, to economic empowerment through Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Stand-Up India, and Jan Dhan Yojana — the architecture for women-driven development is firmly in place. To illustrate, over 56 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened, with women holding nearly 56% of them — a scale of financial inclusion rarely seen worldwide. Under the Mudra Yojana, nearly 70% of the 52 crore loans have been disbursed to women entrepreneurs. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will soon ensure that one-third of Parliament seats are reserved for women — guaranteeing their voice helps shape policy.

In science and technology, too, Indian women are literally reaching for the stars. At the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), women scientists were mission directors for Chandrayaan-2 and the Mars Orbiter Mission, showcasing India’s rise as a space power.

Crucially, India leads the world in women’s participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem) education — 43% of Stem graduates in India are women, compared with 34% in the United States, 32% in the European Union, and 33% in the OECD average.

Yet, only 19% of scientists, engineers, and technologists are directly engaged in research and development (R&D) in scientific establishments, highlighting the urgent need to convert education gains into workplace representation.

Government programmes like BioCARe and Women in Science and Engineering-KIRAN (WISE-KIRAN) have enabled women scientists returning from career breaks to resume innovation. Recently, the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (Birac) celebrated 75+ women biotech entrepreneurs, signalling the arrival of a new generation of leaders. Globally, women hold just less than 20% of biotech leadership positions, showing how India’s progress can set benchmarks for inclusivity in science entrepreneurship. The future of science-led development will be shaped by women advancing genomics, molecular diagnostics, biologics, and precision therapies. They will lead biotech supply chains, regulatory ecosystems, and grassroots health delivery networks, ensuring affordable therapies reach even the remotest villages.

My own journey — from a garage lab to building a global biologics enterprise — has taught me that innovation is not born in boardrooms alone. It emerges from the grassroots, powered by perseverance: The technician, the post-doc, the health worker. When given opportunity and recognition, their impact is exponential. The biotech revolution, health security, food resilience, and space and digital technologies will define India’s rise in the decades ahead. The PM’s vision is clear: Women are not to be seen as beneficiaries, but as co-architects of this future. Now is the time for leadership across sectors to ensure that women scientists, nurses, health workers, and entrepreneurs are fully visible, fully resourced, and fully empowered. When that happens, India will not just meet its pledge — it will exceed global expectations. Because a future built by all of us, and led by women, will be unstoppable.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is founder, chairman and managing director of Biocon Limited. The views expressed are personal