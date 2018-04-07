2018 Commonwealth Games: MC Mary Kom starts campaign for elusive medal

India’s MC Mary Kom has won five World Championship gold medals as well as five medals in Asian Championships. She has claimed a bronze in Olympics, a gold medal in Asian Games and has won every competition the sport has to offer.

But a Commonwealth Games medal has eluded her as she did not qualify when women’s boxing was first introduced in 2014 at Glasgow.

She will start her quest for the one medal that is not in her kitty by opening her campaign against Megan Gordon of Scotland in the 45-48 kg division at the Oxenford Studios here.

For Mary Kom, this is probably her last chance to win a Commonwealth Games medal as she is already 35 and not getting any younger.

READ | 2018 Commonwealth Games:Sarita Devi,Hussamuddin enter boxing quarters

Not only will she be older in 2022 but the sport would also have undergone some change in the intervening four years.

With her three children getting older, she will also have more responsibility and therefore may not be able to give the same attention to the sport as she does now.

But Mary Kom is not thinking of such things as she gears up for her first bout.

“I’m proud to be representing India and I really want to get a Commonwealth Games medal. I would like to fight for one or two more years if my body allows it - I still dream of competing in everything,” she said on Saturday.

READ | 2018 Commonwealth Games: Ragala Venkat Rahul wins gold in men’s 85kg weightlifting

Considering her experience and the thin field here, Mary Kom should be able to added the Commonwealth Games medal to the mantle piece at her home.

But she will have to be sharp and strong otherwise any misstep may shatter her dream.