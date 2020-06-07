‘Am I going to the heart of the pandemic...where it all began?’

other-sports

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 08:26 IST

The pick-up vehicle arrived at his doorstep in Malad. His mind crowded with doubts, fear and anxiety, Gavin Ferreira set off for the airport. For the Air India cabin crew member, this was a journey into the unknown. Flight 1348 from Mumbai to Wuhan would be the first medical evacuation operation by India’s national carrier. Being on the roster, January 31, 2020, is a date former hockey international and Olympian Ferreira won’t easily forget.

“We had no clue what we were going to do. I was like… ‘Am I going to the heart of the pandemic, where it all began?” said Ferreira. The first case of Covid-19 in India had been reported a day before he flew. On the day Ferreira took off, Wuhan had 75000 Covid-19 cases, and China had already recorded 258 deaths from the disease.

Over the next few months, even as airports shut down and countries went into lockdown, former Indian sportspersons on Air India’s rolls flew to ferry the stranded as well as for medical supplies. India stopped international flights from March 22 but people like former kabaddi players Raju Bhavsar and Ashok Shinde, former Mumbai cricketer Piyush Soneji, hockey internationals Darryl d’Souza, Edgar Mascarenhas Jr, Angela d’Souza, and Davinder Kumar have flown regularly through the lockdown period, in and out of ghostly airports in hazmat suits, drawing on their experience as athletes to deal with crises.

This is their story.

Ghost town

The night before he flew to bring Indian students home, everything felt right for Ferreira. The lights were on at the ground in St Anne’s, Orlem, his school, and there was a sizeable crowd. Having grown up and learnt his hockey here, Ferreira felt at home. On that pleasant January evening, the former striker who scored 39 times in 118 internationals, was playing football.

Yet, even as he enjoyed his game, Ferreira’s mind was anxiously trying to process the next day’s assignment.

“At the Mumbai airport, an Air India doctor met us. He explained how the virus is transmitted and how important it was to maintain the required distance from each other. He also told us what protective equipment we would be wearing. That sort of calmed the nerves,” said Ferreira.

Ferreira put his athletic training to use. It was a lesson he had learnt soon after finishing college, and one that had stood him well at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

“I had done this course: the power of positive thinking. It said: when you think positive and apply your mind, things happen the way you want. The instructor had asked us to be in a good frame of mind. So, before a match, I would visualise (situations),” says the left-out who is best remembered for the 1996 Olympic Qualifiers in Barcelona where India beat eventual champions The Netherlands 4-1.

At Wuhan, the desolate airport made for a scary sight.

“It was like a ghost town,” said Ferreira. For eight hours, Ferreira and the rest of the crew waited on the tarmac as the students were brought from their hostels to the airport and tested before being allowed into the aircraft.

“We were chatting, helping each other get into the Hazmat (PPE) suits… the mask, the glares, the hat over your head. Then, they (passengers) started walking in and you really felt it,” said Ferreira.

The students, mostly in their teens, looked traumatized. Once back in Delhi, Ferreira began to analyze whether he had slipped up in following the protocols at any point, just like he would analyze a match in his mind for days.

“I kept thinking: have I followed the right procedure? Did I touch anything? Did I maintain social distancing? Did I sanitise the bags, shoes? The main thing the doctor told us whatever you do, don’t touch your face. It was an experience I will never forget.”

Ferreira flew to Shanghai twice after that. “After the Wuhan flight, you are better,” he said.

Big scare

On the day the first lockdown was announced, on March 22, at around 8 pm, panic spread through the country. Former Mumbai spinner Piyush Soneji and hockey World Cupper Cornelius D’Costa were in the air doing a Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai QTA (quick turnaround) when the Prime Minister addressed the nation. It also happened to be a connecting flight from New York, the last one that came in from that city to India

“We took off at 8 pm. With the lockdown announced, we were not sure if we would come back. But, by 12 we were back in Mumbai,” Soneji said.

It was later found out that one of the passengers on the flight, who was going further from Delhi to Patna, had tested positive. All flight crew are tested thrice—once before the flight, and twice after. Soneji, who is one of the selectors for the Mumbai Under-16 team, turned out negative. On March 31, he was back in the air, manning a cargo flight to Shanghai with Ferreira.

Not the first emergency

Flight purser Bhavsar flew Mumbai-London on April 17. “The best part of being a sportsman is that you accept the challenge,” said the Arjuna award winner and 1990s kabbadi star.

Bhavsar has been in plenty of challenging situations.

On August 15, 1997, he was working the London-New Delhi sector. Around 90 minutes from landing, the captain received an alert that triggered panic in the cockpit: there was a bomb in the aircraft. It was followed by another threat – on its descent, the flight would be shot down.

When panic set in among the crew, it was Bhavsar and Ashok Shinde (also a kabbadi player and Arjuna award winner) who took charge as the captain decided to land on another runaway instead of the one allotted.

“We had 350-odd passengers to keep calm. Some started crying, some were praying. It was the two of us who went around speaking to the passengers, telling them that ‘it is an emergency but the captain is well equipped, don’t worry, we are also with you’,” said Bhavsar.

“On landing, we had to open the slides. It was pouring and that made it very difficult. Then the commandos came on board and took control. So, we have handled emergencies.”

Bhavsar’s 30-year career also had him on an evacuation flight from Kuwait in 1990 during the Gulf War. “You could see oil wells burning all around when we were landing. There was always the danger of some crazy fighter targeting your aircraft,” he said.

At 57, he is again part of emergency operations. “What I understood about corona is that it says that 80 per cent of those infected will fight it out. I always felt, ‘we will not get it; even if we get, we will fight it out,’” said Bhavsar, who is also a commentator in the Pro-Kabaddi League.

Bhavsar’s flight to London was uneventful— “Since it was an early morning flight, the passengers hadn’t slept all night, arriving at the airport at 3am-4am, so all of them fell asleep,” he said.

Don’t walk away

Former hockey internationals Darryl d’Souza (1992 Olympics) and Mascarenhas Jr (1995 SAF Games gold medalist) were together on the April 3 Mumbai-Frankfurt chartered flight. D’Souza has also done a cargo flight to Shanghai.

“Don’t interact with people doesn’t mean you just walk away from people. You have to look after the passengers’ needs rather than be too safe and turn your face away,” said D’Souza, silver medallist in the 1990 Asian Games.

“It was among the first evacuation flights. We had to take periodic walks in the cabin and some passengers wanted to know what time they would reach and what would be the procedure thereafter. You can’t walk away from people in such situations even though you know it could be dangerous for you.”

As a player, D’Souza had an interesting way of preparing for games. An hour before leaving for the stadium, he would sink into his hotel room blanket and imagine the worst possible situation on the pitch. “I used to put myself into very negative positions on the field and found myself in very positive positions when I was (actually) there. In life I am the opposite—very positive,” he said. “We have to set our minds to think that we have to help others and not run away from them.”

Mascarenhas Jr, a veteran of more than 90 internationals and the Maharashtra coach now, said people would be incredulous on hearing he was flying to Shanghai. To them he would say, “goalkeepers are hard nuts to crack. It’s what it is.”