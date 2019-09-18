e-paper
Amit Panghal seals maiden world championship medal, enters semis

The second-seeded Panghal, who is also the reigning Asian champion, defeated Philippines’ Carlo Paalam 4-1 to be assured of at least a bronze in the marquee tournament

other-sports Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ekaterinburg (Russia)
Ekaterinburg: Asian Games gold-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) during a bout
Ekaterinburg: Asian Games gold-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) during a bout(PTI)
         

Asian Games gold-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) was assured of a maiden world championship medal after the Indian boxer advanced to the semifinals of the big event here on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Panghal, who is also the reigning Asian champion, defeated Philippines’ Carlo Paalam 4-1 to be assured of at least a bronze in the marquee tournament.

Panghal had earlier defeated Paalam in the Asian Games semifinals last year.

In the last-four stage, the Haryana-pugilist will be up against Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov, who stunned Armenia’s European gold-medallist and sixth seed Artur Hovhannisyan in his quarterfinal showdown.

The Indian was a quarterfinalist in the last edition of the world championship, losing a fiercely-contested bout to the then defending champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the 49kg category.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 16:12 IST

