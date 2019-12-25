e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Anjum Moudgil wins gold, top shooters continue to dominate nationals

While Anjum Moudgil was crowned champion in 50m rifle 3 positions, Yashaswini and Abhishek won the top prize in 10m pistol mixed team competition.

other-sports Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Bhopal
Anjum Moudgil of India in action.
Anjum Moudgil of India in action. (REUTERS)
         

Anjum Moudgil, Abhishek Verma, Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal all won gold in their respective events at the ongoing shooting nationals in Bhopal on Wednesday.

While Anjum was crowned champion in 50m rifle 3 positions, Yashaswini and Abhishek won the top prize in 10m pistol mixed team competition.

Representing Punjab, Anjum shot 449.9 in the final to win the gold before which she topped qualifications with a score of 1172. Gaayathri of Tamil Nadu won silver with a score of 447.3 while Haryana’s Nischal won bronze with a score of 434.3. Nischal also won gold in the junior event.

Abhishek and Yashaswini, representing Haryana in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, beat Maharashtra’s Harshada Nithave and Aniket 16-10 in the final.

Haryana’s Manu and Sarabjot beat Punjab’s Khusheerat and Arshdeep Banga 16-8 in the final to win the junior gold in the event. This is Manu’s seventh gold in the Nationals.

