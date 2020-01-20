Can Conor McGregor succeed in WWE? Former UFC champion weighs in

other-sports

Conor McGregor announced his successful return to the octagon with a 40-second victory over ‘Cowboy’ Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. It was McGregor’s first fight in 15 matches since his loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov and it was an absolute masterclass from the Irish fighter. Conor hit 19 strikes in only 40 seconds as Cerrone failed to gain composure. High kick, jumping knee and a few left hand jabs were enough for McGregor to stake his claim in the UFC again. Rumours claim that he will be facing Jorge Masvidal in his next big money fight but former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez believes that Conor will be a success in WWE.

Velasquez said during an interview with BT Sport: “I think he’d be well suited because of his promos. That’s probably the hardest part and he nails that. And he’s just a great athlete so he can definitely do it, yeah!”

Velasquez recently made his switch to WWE as he appeared on the first episode of Smackdown on FOX but during the Crown Jewel event, he was defeated by the WWE champion Brock Lesnar. However, there are certain reports which claim that Velasquez will make his long-anticipated return at the Royal Rumble on January 26.

“It’s different but there are similarities, this [WWE] is an action sport and it’s the same thing with fighting,” Velasquez stated. “It’s a different mentality that you have to have when you go out and perform. With the WWE you have to be really open to your surroundings, feel the crowd, hear the crowd. Your timing needs to be correct, well it does in fighting as well, but your timing almost needs to slow down in-between doing a move and registering it.

“Whereas fighting, I don’t listen to the crowd, I’m just focused on what I have to do as far as my opponent, watching him, because that’s all I have to worry about is him. There’s nothing of timing, my game plan is to go out there and be really offensive, that’s what I have to do and almost find my openings. Don’t work with him, just go out there and look to beat him,” he said when asked about his move to WWE after a successful career in UFC.