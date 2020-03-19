Coronavirus pandemic: As clouds circle over Tokyo 2020, list of previous years when Olympics was cancelled

other-sports

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 17:25 IST

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic across the world, there are speculations that the upcoming Tokyo Olympics might get postponed. Several big sporting events, including the French Open, and Euro 2020 have already been postponed. The International Olympic Committee is still trying to find a solution to carry on with the multi-sporting event as scheduled. “This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional solutions,” an IOC spokesperson said after criticism from top athletes that they were being forced to take health risks should the July 24-August 9 Games go ahead as scheduled during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The IOC is committed to finding a solution with the least negative impact for the athletes, while protecting the integrity of the competition and the athletes’ health.

“No solution will be ideal in this situation, and this is why we are counting on the responsibility and solidarity of the athletes.”

The Olympic committee would be hopeful that things gets back to normal and they have a successful event. if that isn’t the case then the herculean task that is about to befall them would be nothing short of a nightmare.

It is not going to be an easy task by any means as moving the dates of an event the size of Olympics is not a normal job. The logistical nightmare that it involves is so great that in the past, only three times Olympics have been cancelled since it’s inception in 1896.

The first time Olympic Games were cancelled in 1916 (Berlin) owing to World War I. The 1940 and 1944 editions, to be held in Tokyo and London respectively, were cancelled due to World War II.

Apart from these, every other Olympics has gone as per plan in its more than a century-old history. Coronavirus might just prove to be as effective as a World War and shatter hopes of thousands athletes worldwide, gunning to etch their name in history books.