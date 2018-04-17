CWG gold medallist Mouma Das’ luggage held by customs upon return from Gold Coast

Table tennis player Mouma Das’ luggage was held up by the customs department upon her return from the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast, where she was part of the Indian group that won the women’s team gold. She had also won the women’s doubles silver alongside Manika Batra.

On Tuesday, the seasoned paddler took to Twitter to state that her luggage hadn’t arrived with her at the Kolkata airport.

ALSO READ | Manika Batra the star as India dominate table tennis at 2018 Commonwealth Games

While Jet Airways, the air carrier, replied saying that her luggage had been held due to her carrying a power bank in her check-in luggage, Das said that she hadn’t carried any such gadget.

Das tagged sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore in one of her tweets after raising a complaint with Jet Airways.

Rathore quoted Das’ tweet and asked officials of Sports Authority of India (SAI) to help the athlete.