e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Delayed Olympics will be ‘testament to defeat of virus’: Japan PM

Delayed Olympics will be ‘testament to defeat of virus’: Japan PM

He said he had secured agreement from the head of the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Games and then hold them “in a complete form as a testament to mankind’s defeat of the new virus”.

other-sports Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:34 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Tokyo
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan.(REUTERS)
         

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be held in around a year as a “testament” to humanity’s victory over the new coronavirus pandemic, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday.

He said he had secured agreement from the head of the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Games and then hold them “in a complete form as a testament to mankind’s defeat of the new virus”.

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be held in around a year as a “testament” to humanity’s victory over the new coronavirus pandemic, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday.

He said he had secured agreement from the head of the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Games and then hold them “in a complete form as a testament to mankind’s defeat of the new virus”.

tags
top news
Japan, Olympics chief agree to postpone Tokyo Games over Coronavirus
Japan, Olympics chief agree to postpone Tokyo Games over Coronavirus
Pakistan goes AWOL from Saarc’s list of contributors for Covid-19 fund
Pakistan goes AWOL from Saarc’s list of contributors for Covid-19 fund
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM Modi tells media to act as a link between govt and people
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM Modi tells media to act as a link between govt and people
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says obey govt orders on coronavirus
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says obey govt orders on coronavirus
Reliance Jio launches Covid-19 symptom checker tool: How it works
Reliance Jio launches Covid-19 symptom checker tool: How it works
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th ResultCoronavirus Live Updatescoronavirus cases in IndiaCoronavirus LockdownCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports