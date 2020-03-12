e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Flame for 2020 Tokyo Olympics lit in Greece amid virus lockdown

Flame for 2020 Tokyo Olympics lit in Greece amid virus lockdown

With the coronavirus causing a tsunami effect in world sport, doubts are increasingly being raised over whether the Olympics can be held as scheduled from July 24 to August 9.

other-sports Updated: Mar 12, 2020 16:34 IST
AFP
AFP
Olympia
Particpants take part in the Olympic flame lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia.
Particpants take part in the Olympic flame lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia.(AFP)
         

The Olympic flame for the 2020 Tokyo Games was lit in ancient Olympia on Thursday amid an unprecedented health lockdown as Greece registered its first death from coronavirus.

With spectators banned, an actress dressed as an ancient Greek high priestess lit the flame using the rays of the sun reflected off a concave mirror, launching a week-long torch relay in Greece before the flame is handed to Tokyo organisers on March 19.

“Today marks the beginning of the journey of the Olympic flame to Japan,” said International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach.

“When the flame returns to Tokyo after 56 years, hope will light the way across the entire country,” he said.

With the coronavirus causing a tsunami effect in world sport, doubts are increasingly being raised over whether the Olympics can be held as scheduled from July 24 to August 9.

Organisers have insisted the Games will go ahead as planned and the IOC has said there has not yet been any talk of cancellation or postponement.

The IOC has said it will coordinate closely with the World Health Organization, which has now officially classified the outbreak as a pandemic.

tags
top news
‘No central govt minister will travel abroad’: PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak
‘No central govt minister will travel abroad’: PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak
Scientists take first step to work on coronavirus vaccine, but it’s complicated
Scientists take first step to work on coronavirus vaccine, but it’s complicated
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
640 light-years from Earth is an ‘ultra-hot planet’ where it rains iron
640 light-years from Earth is an ‘ultra-hot planet’ where it rains iron
2020 Hyundai Creta launch advanced amid coronavirus concerns
2020 Hyundai Creta launch advanced amid coronavirus concerns
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain returns, wait for toss continues
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain returns, wait for toss continues
Okay with closed-door league, want foreign stars: IPL franchises
Okay with closed-door league, want foreign stars: IPL franchises
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports