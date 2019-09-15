Former WWE superstar removed by police from wrestling show after fight with fellow wrestlers

other-sports

Updated: Sep 15, 2019

William Morrissey or better known by his wrestling name, Big Cass’ career has been on the downhill since he tore his ACL in 2017. His return from injury was met with criticism as he fought fan-favourite Daniel Bryan. His performance in the ring was bashed by the critics while there were reports of misconduct in the ring. After his behaviour went too far, WWE decided to fire him. Big Cass now known as CazXL even showed remorse for his behaviour in subsequent interviews.

However, it seems that Cass has found himself in trouble again. It has been reported by several news outlets that Cass created a big scene at outgoing WrestlePro owner Pat Buck’s farewell event. He even had to be removed by the police from the show as things got out of hand.

Report from Voices Of Wrestling stated that Cass started threatening AEW star Joey Janela while accusing other wrestlers of stealing his personal belongings. When Buck tried to stop him, Cass got into a physical confrontation with him. The police was called as they removed Cass from the event and he was reportedly hospitalised after threatening to take his own life.

This story about Big Cass is crazy. I really hope he gets the help he needs. He is definitely a good person at heart just facing his own demons right now.



I pray he recovers before he hurts someone or himself. https://t.co/yfhdObp6y2 — TWC - #BigDaddyCiampa (@TheWrestlingCov) September 15, 2019

PWInsider.com claimed that Cass (CazXL) was behaving in an ‘aggressive and erratic’ manner at the event and had to removed from the event due to a series of events with the help of the police. Reports also say that he slapped Janela.

There were photographs of Cass sitting near the Rahway Rec Centre with the police in the background.

Cass was fired by the WWE last year when he ‘caused a scene’ with fellow superstar Carmella. There were reports that Cass had a drinking problem. Earlier, Cass and Enzo Amore were one of the most popular tag teams in the business as they contented for the title several times.

He had previously spoken about his battle with depression, addiction and anxiety issues.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019