Home / Other Sports / French MotoGP postponed over coronavirus

French MotoGP postponed over coronavirus

other-sports Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:56 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
paris
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(REUTERS)
         

The French MotoGP, initially scheduled for May 15-17 in Le Mans, has been postponed because of the “ongoing coronavirus outbreak”, organisers announced Thursday.

“As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, new dates for the French GP and the recently-postponed Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the events,” the international motorcycling federation said.

A revised calendar will be published as soon as available, it added.

The French MotoGP is the latest sporting casualty of the coronavirus pandemic and follows the cancellation of the elite category season-opening MotoGP in Qatar.

The next three legs of the 2020 calendar in Thailand, Texas and Argentina have also been put on ice, with Dorna, the series promoter, hoping to run them in the second half of a truncated season.

Dorna has already said it will push back the end of the season two weeks to November 29.

