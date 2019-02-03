 Haryana women wrestlers pick 7 gold in Junior Nationals
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Haryana women wrestlers pick 7 gold in Junior Nationals

Out of the 10 weight categories in action on Sunday, Haryana wrestlers finished on top of the podium in seven.

other sports Updated: Feb 03, 2019 20:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Surat
Haryana,Junior Nationals,wrestler

Haryana picked up seven freestyle gold to completely dominate the second day of competitions in the Junior National Wrestling Championship in Surat on Sunday.

Out of the 10 weight categories in action on Sunday, Haryana wrestlers finished on top of the podium in seven.

READ: How’s the Josh? Team India celebrates series win in style - Watch

Anju (53kg), Priyanka (57kg), Anjali (59kg), Tina (65kg), Sonika Hooda (68kg), Nisha (72kg) and Karuna (76kg) won gold in their respective categories.

Uttar Pradesh bagged two gold through Neelam (50kg) and Aarju Tomar (55kg) while the remaining category was won by Apoorva (62kg) of Madhya Pradesh.

In the team championship, Haryana stood first with 233 points, followed by Uttar Pradesh (161 points) and Maharashtra (96 points).

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 20:16 IST

tags

more from other sports