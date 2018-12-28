 Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker excel in National Shooting Trials
Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker excel in National Shooting Trials

Heena won the T2 with a score of 243.7 to Shweta’s 238 late on Thursday. Earlier, Heena had equalled the qualification world record in the first trial earlier in the week with a score of 587.

Heena Sidhu wins gold in 10 metre air pistol in Asian Olympic Qualifying Competition.(Hindustan Times)

Heena Sidhu of ONGC won the women’s 10m Air Pistol event beating compatriot Shweta Singh at the National Shooting Trials.

Young Manu Bhaker, who won the T1 10m Air Pistol women’s event, continued to excel winning the junior event’s second trials. Haryana’s Manu beat Esha Singh of Telengana by a margin of 241.5-241.1.

In other key results from Friday’s trials, Punjab’s Fateh Singh Dhillon won both the Junior Men’s and Men’s 50m Rifle Prone second trials.

