Hima Das donates half her month’s salary to Assam flood relief fund, requests people to contribute

India sprinter Hima Das requested people to make donations for Assam flood relief fund on Tuesday. Das took to Twitter and wrote, “I have contributed my bit and requesting others also to please help people of Assam. #AssamFloods.” The 19-year-old young athlete who hails from Assam also contributed to the relief fund as the state is witnessing a devastating flood.

Das recently bagged three gold at different events. She won a gold medal in Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix. Torrential downpour amounted to breach of embankments of Pagladiya River in Nalbari, flooding 133 villages and affecting 1, 50,000 people across the district.

I have contributed my bit and requesting others also to please help people of Assam. #AssamFloods https://t.co/y7ml1EMGzG — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 16, 2019

Army personnel carried the flood-affected people on their shoulders and in the army boats and moved them to a safer place on Monday night. More than a hundred National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) troops have been deployed in various flood-affected areas of the country including Bihar and Assam.

The torrential downpour in the state of Assam continued to wreak havoc on Monday, causing the flooding on National Highway 37 and affecting 200 villages in Morigaon district alone due to the rising water levels of river Brahmaputra.

Large areas of Kaziranga National Park were submerged, and the animals from the sanctuary were taken to highlands. Ferry services to Umananda Devaloi Temple, located at the Peacock Island in the middle of river Brahmaputra, were halted on Monday, leaving the priests and other people on the island stranded.

In Assam, 14 NDRF teams have been deployed in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Chariali, Cachar, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Guwahati, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia to tackle the worsening flood situation in the districts due to torrential rain and overflowing rivers and water bodies.

On Monday, in the low lying areas of district Bishwanath, Chariali, Golaghat, Morigaon and Tinsukia, NDRF evacuated 460 people and shifted them to safer places and so far over 3000 people have been evacuated in Assam by the force.

The Assam flood situation was brought up in the Parliament on Monday with Congress parliamentarian and Assam Congress Committee President Ripun Bora giving a Zero Hour Notice over flood situation in his home state.

