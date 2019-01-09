Hockey India removes Harendra Singh as men’s national coach

Citing a very disappointing year for the Indian men’s team, Hockey India (HI) has opted to remove Harendra Singh as the head coach of the team, it was announced on Wednesday. High Performance Director David John and Analytical Coach Chris Ciriello will take charge of the team for the time being.

“The Committee has recommended to reassign Dronacharya Awardee Harendra Singh as the Coach for the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team,” a statement from Hockey India read.

“The year 2018 was very disappointing for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team with results not going as expected, Hockey India believes investing in the junior program which will reap long-term benefits.”

Hockey India will shortly be advertising and will invite applications for the position of the Chief Coach of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team which will be returning to training camp in February 2019 for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, scheduled to commence from 23 March 2019. In the interim the team will be overseen by Hockey India High Performance Director, David John and current Analytical Coach, Chris Ciriello,” The statement added.

It was mixed year for India men’s hockey team as they settled for Bronze at the Asian Games and then won the Gold medal as Asian Champions Trophy. India then finished 6th at the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneshwar to complete a rather underwhelming year.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 18:48 IST