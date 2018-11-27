Hockey World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Madhuri Dixit set to dazzle Kalinga Stadium
Hockey World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit all set to dazzle stage at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar
18:37 hrs IST
Biggest drone show in India
18:33 hrs IST
The batch of 1975
18:29 hrs IST
Opening ceremony underway
Grand performances by Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan will kickstart the Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Odia actors Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu will also perform at the ceremony. Oscar winner A R Rahman, who has composed the theme song of the World Cup, will also take the stage. The World Cup will take place among 16 countries in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16.
The biggest drone show is currently taking place at the opening ceremony. A beautiful light show is being carried out!
The great team of 1975 who brought the World Cup home is now on the stage. #HWCOpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/ScncZIbmE9— HeartBeatsForHockey (@HeartBts4Hockey) November 27, 2018
The opening ceremony of the Hockey World Cup is underway. Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit are set to perform.