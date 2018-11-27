Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Hockey World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Madhuri Dixit set to dazzle Kalinga Stadium

By HT Correspondent | Nov 27, 2018 18:39 IST
Grand performances by Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan will kickstart the Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Odia actors Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu will also perform at the ceremony. Oscar winner A R Rahman, who has composed the theme song of the World Cup, will also take the stage. The World Cup will take place among 16 countries in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16.

18:37 hrs IST

Biggest drone show in India

The biggest drone show is currently taking place at the opening ceremony. A beautiful light show is being carried out!

18:33 hrs IST

18:29 hrs IST

Opening ceremony underway

The opening ceremony of the Hockey World Cup is underway. Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit are set to perform.