Hockey World Cup: India vs Pakistan clash unlikely, to open campaign vs South Africa

Virat Kohli’s men may have faced some difficult times against the Proteas in the recent Test series but the Indian hockey team may not encounter as much trouble against South Africa in their opening match of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar in November-December this year.

India will open their campaign in the 2018 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup against lower ranked South Africa on November 28, the opening day of the competition, pitting 16 teams for the top honours.

India will meet World No. 3 Belgium in their next Pool C league match on December 2 and round off their first-round engagements against Canada on December 8.

The 16 teams in the fray have been divided into four groups with the first placed team directly making it to the quarter-finals, starting on December, while the second placed teams will have to play cross-over matches to decide their place in the last-eight stage. The semi-finals will be played on December 15 and the final the next day.

With Belgium the only higher ranked team in their Pool, India should easily qualify for the last-eight stage unless they commit hara-kiri in this easy group.

In what is clearly the ‘group of death’, European title holders and three-time world champions, the Netherlands, take on two-time champions Germany (No. 5), Malaysia (No 12) and Pakistan (No 13) — the World Cup winners in 1971, 1978, 1982, 1994 — in Pool D.

Group A comprises 2016 Rio Olympic Games champions Argentina (No 2), along with New Zealand (No 9), Spain (No 8) and France (No 18), while reigning world champions Australia (No 1) take on England (No 7), Ireland (No 10) and China (No 17) in Pool B.

There are many eye-catching fixtures in the pool phase, including the mouth-watering Pool D meeting involving two former world champions, Germany and Pakistan, on December 1, Netherlands and Germany on December 5 and England versus the Kookaburras on December 4.

Defending champions Australia will open their campaign against Ireland on November 30.