I’m convinced WWE has best professional wrestling on the planet - Seth Rollins

The wrestling fans have a rather complicated relationship with the World Wrestling Entertainment. While the company continues to be the leader in the field, the emergence of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has resulted in fans criticising the company for lack of engaging storylines.

Some wrestlers have even expressed their displeasure on social media and the company has also seen a significant dip in ratings. However, one person who came out in defense of the company has been the former WWE Universal champions Seth Rollins. He has been a strong advocate for the wrestling giants and his stance has earned him the title of ‘light bearer’ in the locker room.

“I never came out and called myself that, it is the people who have said that. Also, in the past couple of weeks I have certainly been one of the first people who have stepped up to defend our company. And I think there were a lot of people who wanted to do that but didn’t have the courage to. It is considered a cool thing to bash the company even though you work in the company. And I got sick and tired of people doing that on Twitter and not have the guts to say it to anybody’s face. So I think the people who didn’t have the courage and were kind of scared to do that were empowered by what I said. Some people who I appreciate in the different departments of the company have gone ahead and called me the leader. So that is what it takes to be a leader,” Rollins said in a media conference call ahead of WWE Summerslam.

Rollins was also involved in a Twitter spat with British wrestler Will Ospreay which included Rollins calling WWE “best wrestling on the planet”. When asked about the incident, he stood by his words and said that he cannot wait for the day when he will be facing Ospreay in the ring.

“I said because I believe it. I work for them as I have been with WWE for 9 years I believe that I am grateful to be with them. There is no other company in the world to have that work style or the pleasure as we have. Will Ospreay has a different perspective to WWE. There would surely be an opportunity between Seth Rollins and Will and I can’t wait for that. However I appreciate his talent, dedication, but it’s difficult to understand what it feels to walk in my shoes and vice versa, so till then I am convinced that WWE is the best professional wrestling on the planet,” he said.

Rollins will face Brock Lesnar at WWE Summerslam on Monday for the WWE Universal Championship but things are not looking good for him. Online bookmaker BetOnline.ag has odds for the entire SummerSlam card, and rates Lesnar as a -200 favorite to get the win over Rollins (+150). However, he is not worried about the challenge and Rollins made it clear that he wants to become a champion that WWE deserves.

“My goal is to go to Summer Slam and regain the Universal championship, grow this business and be the champion that the company deserves,” he concluded.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 16:08 IST