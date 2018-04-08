Manu Bhaker, Punam Yadav gold medals boost India at 2018 Commonwealth Games

India started its shooting campaign at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday with three medals, while the country’s dominance continued in weightlifting after four golds in the sport till Saturday. (CWG 2018 LIVE UPDATES)

Punam Yadav brought the day’s first medal for India when she won the women’s 69 kg weightlifting gold. Shortly after, shooting starlet Manu Bhaker pipped Heena Sidhu to win the women’s 10m air pistol gold, with the latter winning the silver.

Ravi Kumar then added a bronze medal to India’s tally in the men’s 10m air rifle event.

Punam clinches gold

Punam Yadav lifted a maximum of 100kg in the snatch event and 122kg in the clean and jerk event to win the women’s 69kg weightlifting title with a combined lift of 222kg.

England’s Sarah Davies, who lifted 122kg in clean and jerk, won silver with a combined lift of 217kg, having earlier lifted 95kg in snatch.

Fiji’s Apolonia Vaivai won the bronze medal with a combined lift of 216kg.

Punam Yadav had earlier won bronze in women’s 63kg weightlifting at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Strong showing in shooting

16-year-old shooting sensation Manu Bhaker, who won golds at the ISSF World Cup and ISSF Junior World Cup recently, scored 240.9 to win India’s sixth gold. Bhaker’s score is also a new Commonwealth Games record.

Heena Sidhu shot 234 in the same event to finish comfortably ahead of bronze medal winner Elena Galiabovitch.

Ravi Kumar added a further medal with his third-placed finish in the men’s 10m air rifle event on Sunday.