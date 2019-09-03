e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019

India finish with 5 gold medals at ISSF World Cup

The results ensured an unprecedented top finish for India across all four ISSF World Cup stages this year as they won 16 gold, four silver and two bronze medals in 2019.

other-sports Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Rio de Janerio
File image of Manu Bhaker
File image of Manu Bhaker (Getty Images)
         

Indian shooters finished their campaign at the ISSF World Cup here with nine medals, including five gold, two silver and as many bronze medals. On Monday, which was the final day of the competition, India won two gold medals. Ace shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary defeated their Indian opponents Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma to claim the gold in 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Earlier in the day, Apurvi Chandela and Deepak Kumar also clinched the top honours in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. The Indian duo outclassed China’s Yang Qian and Yu Haonan 16-6 in the final. The bronze medal was won by another Indian team represented by Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh Panwar.

Earlier, Yashaswini, Abhishek and Elavenil Valarivan had won the other three gold medals for India.

The results ensured an unprecedented top finish for India across all four ISSF World Cup stages this year as they won 16 gold, four silver and two bronze medals in 2019.

India have secured nine Olympic quotas for 2020 Tokyo Games which include Yashaswini, Deswal Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker and Sanjeev Rajput.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 13:20 IST

tags
more from other sports
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Saaho Box Office CollectionAH-64E Apache attack helicopterMumbai ONGC FireChandrayaan 2JEE MainGATEGalaxy M30sPriyanka ChopraJustin BieberICC World Test Championship
    don't miss