Coronavirus pandemic: India’s Pro League matches against Germany, Great Britain on hold

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:02 IST

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday announced that all matches of the Pro League until May 17 have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. This includes the Indian men’s teams matches against Germany in Berlin and Great Britain in London. “Based on the latest developments of the COVID-19 outbreak and in particular of the response to it by the relevant public authorities globally, FIH, with the support of all participating National Associations, has today decided to extend the postponement period of the FIH Hockey Pro League to 17 May,” said the FIH in its statement.

“Consequently, all matches currently scheduled until 17 May are on hold. FIH will keep on monitoring the situation closely, following the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the decisions of the public authorities.” India were scheduled to play Germany in their next tie on April 26 and 27 before travelling to London for the matches against Great Britain on May 2 and 3. The FIH had earlier put on hold all matches until April 15.

On Thursday, FIH president Narinder Batra and Chief Executive Thierry Weil had put out a joint statement in which they thanked all members of the hockey community for their support. “In all parts of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our daily life and we have to adjust our behaviour to the decisions and recommendations of the expert bodies. This is of paramount importance for our own health and the health of others. More than ever, solidarity is required,” said the statement.

“Therefore, we can only urge you to please follow the recommendations of the World Health Organization and your local public authorities, and relay this message relentlessly to your local hockey community.”