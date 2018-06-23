India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy hockey highlights: IND thrash PAK 4-0

It was a dream start for Indian hockey fans as their team thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 in the opening match of the Champions Trophy in Breda, the Netherlands, today. Ramandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay scored a goal each in a brilliant opening for India, who finished runners-up in the last edition of the event in 2016. India will be full of confidence when they take on Argentina on Sunday. Get highlights of India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy hockey in Breda, here.

19:15 hrs IST: Thanks for joining in. Hope you enjoyed the coverage

19:10 hrs IST: What a win for India! What a start for Harendra Singh in the tournament

19:07 hrs IST: And there’s the hooter! India win 4-0

19:03 hrs IST: Lalit Upadhyay scored the final goal for India!

19:00 hrs IST: GOAL! Another one for India. Mandeep the scorer now as India lead 3-0

18:58 hrs IST: That was beauty from Dilpreet Singh on a counter-attack in the 54th minute

18:56 hrs IST: GOAL! India now lead 2-0!

18:54 hrs IST: Good save India’s Sreejesh!

18:50 hrs IST: Coach Harendra looks a little agitated. Looks like he wants the team to do something which they are currently not

18:45 hrs IST: And we are into the final quarter of the match

18:43 hrs IST: The hooter! 15 more minutes left to play

18:42 hrs IST: Harendra Singh is giving instructions to his players from the sidelines

18:40 hrs IST: Mubashar Ali drags it straight into the arm of Amit Rohidas and the score continues to be 1-0 in favour of India

18:39 hrs IST: Pakistan are attacking quite frantically and have earned a penalty corner!

18:35 hrs IST: We are nearing the end of the third quarter with India continuing to lead 1-0

18:30 hrs IST: Pakistan are making desperate attempts. They are sensing that time is running out for them to equalise

18:27 hrs IST: And the decision is ruled in India’s favour so no goal for Pakistan and India still lead. Pak goal disallowed

18:24 hrs IST: Pakistan equalise! But wait.... India have asked for a review..

18:20 hrs IST: The teams are back on to the field

18:13 hrs IST: And it is halftime with India leading 1-0 thanks to the 25th minute field goal

18:11 hrs IST: Simranjeet Singh reverse passed the ball to Ramandeep Singh, who was in the right spot to put the ball into the goal to get India 1-0 ahead in the 25th minute

18:08 hrs IST: Goal! Ramandeep scores for India!

18:05 hrs IST: The ball is exchanging possession regularly

18:02 hrs IST: Another chance in the Pakistani D for India but they are wasting their chances regularly

18:00 hrs IST: Very poor pass from the corner by Manpreet and India waste the chance. But a superb counter-attack by Pakistan. In no time they reached the Indian half but the defenders were ready to block the Pakistani forwards

17:58 hrs IST: Penalty corner at the start of the second quarter for India!

17:55 hrs IST: Penalty corner India and.... good save by the Pakistan ‘keeper diving to his right! And with that ends the first quarter 0-0

17:54 hrs IST: No penalty corners in this match so far and we are nearing the end of the first quarter

17:51 hrs IST: This is not going to be an easy game for India. But who will break the deadlock?

17:48 hrs IST: Danger there for India as Pakistan find ways to enter the Indian D but the defence stands up well to prevent a goal

17:46 hrs IST: Five minutes into the game, it has been a very slow from both the teams

17:43 hrs IST: First real chance for India as the match is being played in the Pakistan half

17:41 hrs IST: Possession is being exchanged currently between the two sides

17:38 hrs IST: And it is play!

17:37 hrs IST: The anthems are over and the players have now taken their positions on the field

17:34 hrs IST: The two teams have stepped on to the pitch for the national anthems

17:30 hrs IST: And it is time. Fans have filled up the stadium in Breda. The next match is between Netherlands and Argentina while after that defending champions Australia will face Belgium

17:25 hrs IST: Pakistan have won the Champions Trophy on three occasions -- 1978, 1980 and 1994 and each time they were the host nation. India, however, have never won the event with their best performance coming in the last edition, two years ago in London where they finished with a silver medal

17:20 hrs IST: The last time the two teams met was at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in April where the match ended in a 2-2 draw

17:15 hrs IST: In Champions Trophy the two teams have met 18 times with India winning six times and Pakistan 12. There has never been a draw between the two teams in this event

17:10 hrs IST: In the 172 matches so far between the two teams, India have won 59 while Pakistan have clinched 82 while 31 matches have ended in draws

17:05 hrs IST: This is a crucial match for India in the six-team tournament as this match will build the momentum for the next games

17:00 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to this blockbuster day for hockey as India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening match of the 2018 Champions Trophy

In the last eighth matches against Pakistan, India recorded wins in all but one match. They scored 33 goals and conceded 10 in these matches. Pakistan’s last victory over India came in the final of South Asian Games at Guwahati in February 2016.

After this 1-0 victory, Pakistan lost seven successive matches against India before drawing in the Commonwealth Games. The last match between the two teams in Gold Coast in April ended in a 2-2 draw.