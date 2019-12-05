e-paper
Indian shuttlers continue domination in 13th SAG, assured of two more golds

While top-seed Ashmita thrashed her Sri Lankan opponent Achini Ratnasiri 21-5 21-7, Gayatri registered an easy 21-17 21-14 win over Dilmi Dias of Sri Lanka.

other-sports Updated: Dec 05, 2019 17:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Gayatri Gopichand registered convincing victories in their respective semifinals to set up an all-Indian summit clash in the women’s singles category at the 13th South Asian Games on Thursday. While top-seed Ashmita thrashed her Sri Lankan opponent Achini Ratnasiri 21-5 21-7, Gayatri registered an easy 21-17 21-14 win over Dilmi Dias of Sri Lanka.

India dominated the men’s singles category as well with Aryaman Tondon and Siril Verma setting up the final clash after winning their respective semi-finals. Top-seeded Siril beat Sri Lanka’s Dinuka Karunaratne 21-9, 21-12 in straight sets. However, Aryaman had to fight hard during his 21-18 14-21 21-18 win against second seed Nepal’s Ratnajith Tamang.

In the men’s doubles semi-final, Krishna Garaga and Dhruv Kapila notched up an easy 21-15 21-7 win over Pakistani pair of Mohommed Atique and Raja Mohommed Hasnin. The Indian pair will now face Sri Lanka’s S Dias Angoda Vidanalage and B Tharindu Dullew, who beat Nepal’s Prince Dahal and P Maharajan 21-11 21-19 in the final.

However, India’s challenge came to an end in the women’s double category after both the pairs -- Kuhoo Garg and Anoushka Parikh and Meghana Jakkampudi and N Sikki Reddy -- lost in the semifinals. Khoo and Anoushka went down fighting against Sri Lanka Achini Ratnasiri and Upuli Samanthika Weerasinghe 10-21 18-21, while Meghana and N Sikki Reddy lost to top-seeded Sri Lankan pair of Thilini Hendehewa and K Sirimannage 21-14 21-18.

In mixed doubles, top seeded Indian pair of Dhruv and Meghana entered the final after beating Nepal’s Bikash Shresta and Anu Maya Rai 21-14 21-13.

All the final matches will take place on Friday.

