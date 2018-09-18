Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal felicitates Asian Games gold medallist Divij Sharan

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal felicitated Asian Games gold medallist Divij Sharan at Safdarjung Club on Tuesday and handed him a cheque of prize money of Rs one crore.

The coach of the tennis layer was also felicitated at the event and was given a cash reward of Rs 6 lakh.

This is for the first time that the government has decided to visit the players in their respective areas to individually felicitate them in the middle of the people of the area.

Earlier, the tradition was to felicitate them together at the Delhi Secretariat or a similar centralised venue, an official statement said.

Sharan’s felicitation was the first and such ceremonies would continue in the respective areas of the medal winning players.

The Arvind Kejriwal government recently enhanced the prize money for the players who win medal at Asian Games. The prize money was enhanced from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore for gold medallist, Rs 14 lakh to Rs 75 lakh for silver medallists and Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for bronze medallists.

