Kenyan Abraham Kiptum sets new half-marathon best time

Kenyan distance runner Abraham Kiptum set a new world best time of 58mins 18sec for the half-marathon when he won the Valencia race on Sunday.

The previous best time was set eight years ago by Ethiopia’s Zersenay Tadesse who ran the Lisbon half-marathon in 58min 23sec in March 2010.

The 29-year-old Kiptum came second in the Copenhagen half-marathon last month and has a personal best time of 2hrs 05mins 26sec for a marathon set at Amsterdam in October 2017.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 16:57 IST