Lakshya, Mithun, Rahul enter pre-quarterfinals at SaarLorLux Open

other-sports Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Saarbrucken, Germany
File photo of Lakshya Sen at the BWF World Junior Championships 2017.
File photo of Lakshya Sen at the BWF World Junior Championships 2017.(Getty Images)
         

Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen staved off a stiff challenge from Finland’s Eetu Heino, progressing to the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the SaarLorLux Open Super Tour 100 here. The eighth seeded Indian, who had defeated Heino on way to his title win at Belgian international in September, overcame the Finnish shuttler 21-18 18-21 22-20 in a 56-minute second round match on Wednesday night.

Lakshya, who had won his maiden BWF World Tour title at the Dutch Open early this month, will face Germany’s Lars Schaenzler next. The 18-year-old from Uttarakhand had received a bye in the opening round.

Mithun Manjunath and BM Rahul Bharadwaj also moved to the pre-quarterfinals with straight game wins.

Mithun beat Malaysia’s Chong Yee Han 21-15 21-14 to set up a meeting with England’s fifth seed Toby Penty While Rahul defeated Germany’s Kai Schaefer 21-13 21-15 and will next face Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen.

Kiran George who had earlier reached the pre-quarterfinals will face Netherlands’ Joran Kweekel on Thursday.

Fifth seeded women’s doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh, who got a bye in the first round, will square off against Denmark pair of Julie Finne-Ipsen and Mai Surrow for a place in the quarters.

Men’s doubles pairing of Vaibhaav and Prakash Raj will meet fourth seeds Scotland pair of Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 16:27 IST

Foreign Ministry rebuts Opposition on row over EU lawmakers' Kashmir visit
Govt seeks WhatsApp's reply after Indians targeted in spyware attack
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
'Worked mostly under BJP govt': Raghuram Rajan reminds Nirmala Sitharaman
No proposal to launch gold amnesty scheme: Report
'D/N Test good move but...' Tendulkar points out worrying factor
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh's film is painfully long
Over 60 killed after fire breaks out in a train in Pakistan
