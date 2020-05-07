e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Liberty Media see F1 revenues slump by $200 million

Liberty Media see F1 revenues slump by $200 million

F1 revenue for Liberty Media dropped to just $39 million in the first three months of the year, from $246 million in the same period in 2019, a dramatic drop of 84 percent.

other-sports Updated: May 07, 2020 23:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Paris
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action at the start of the race.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action at the start of the race.(REUTERS)
         

Formula One owner Liberty Media saw its revenues from the sport collapse by more than $200 million in the first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic, it said Thursday.

The pandemic has prevented the season from starting, with 10 races either cancelled or postponed.

It will now only get underway on July 5 at the earliest, in Austria.

F1 revenue for Liberty Media dropped to just $39 million in the first three months of the year, from $246 million in the same period in 2019, a dramatic drop of 84 percent.

The operating loss reached $137 million compared to a loss of $47 million over the same period last year.

“F1 currently hopes to start racing in July and continue until December with a target of around 15-18 races,” said a statement released by Liberty who took over F1 in 2017.

“It is still unclear whether spectators will be able to attend.”The revenues generated by F1 of Liberty Media, owned by American billionaire John Malone, come from the sums paid by the organisers of the Grand Prix, broadcasters and sponsorship.

However, with racing shelved due to the pandemic and with Liberty Media facing contractual obligations to the teams, the American group in April transferred $1.5 billion which was allocated initially to its SiriusXM satellite radio operations. Meanwhile, the share price of Liberty Media’s F1 activities stood 0.4 percent lower in midsession trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday at $29.47.

The stock has lost almost 33 percent of its value since the start of the year.

top news
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports