Malaysia Masters: Saina Nehwal crashes out in semi-finals after losing to Carolina Marin

Saina Nehwal ended India’s campaign at the Malaysia Masters after losing 16-21, 13-21 in the semi-final against Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. The Spanish shuttler is gunning for her second Malaysia Masters title, a tournament which PV Sindhu has won twice in her career.

Nehwal was playing toe-to-toe with Marin in the first game. She executed a few brilliant smashes in the beginning of the match to take a 4-1 lead. But once Marin got into her groove, she was unstoppable. Nehwal stayed level with her until 14-14, but thereafter the Spanish won six consecutive points before she closed out the game to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

In the second game, Marin quickly took a 6-2 lead, leaving Nehwal to do a lot of catching-up. The Indian committed many unforced errors which hampered her chances even more as Marin went on to carry out her game plan confidently. The Spanish used the drop shot very well and eventually closed out the second game 21-13.

More to follow

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 11:39 IST