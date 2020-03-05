NBA event in Jaipur postponed due to coronavirus

other-sports

Mar 05, 2020

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday postponed the Dribble-a-thon event,which had been scheduled for Sunday, March 8 at the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur. The following statement has been issued by NBA India Managing Director Rajesh Sethi, in a press release:

“Following the recommendation of state authorities regarding the developing situation related to the coronavirus in Jaipur, we have made the decision to reschedule the Dribble-a-thon to a later date.”

Coronavirus taking a toll on other sports:

Tokyo Olympics 2020

The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has ensured that the body is busy with preparations for a “successful” summer Olympics which are scheduled to begin in June in Tokyo. At least 230 people across Japan have been reported to be infected with coronavirus, as per a report from news agency AFP. The virus is also reported to be linked to five deaths in the country. But IOC President “expressed its full commitment to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020”. “A joint taskforce had already been created in mid-February, involving the IOC, Tokyo 2020, the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and the World Health Organization (WHO),” the IOC said.

Euro 2020

UEFA president Aleksander Cerefin on Wednesday expressed confidence that coronavirus will not derail Euro 2020 plans, despite the disease spreading in Europe. Italy is the worst-hit nation in the continent and Rome is one of the 12 venues in Europe where the tournament is set to take place. But Cerefin expressed confidence that the body is prepared for “every eventuality”. “You don’t know how many concerns we have when we organise a big competition,” Ceferin on Tuesday said at a press conference after the UEFA Congress in Amsterdam. “We have security concerns, we have political instability concerns, and one of the concerns is also the virus, and we are dealing with it and we are confident we can deal with it.”

Serie A

On Tuesday evening Spain’s health minister, Salvador Illa, said Valencia’s Champions League last 16, second leg at home to Italian side Atalanta next Tuesday, March 10, should be played behind closed doors. In Italy, Juventus had their Serie A game called off at the weekend, while Inter Milan played a Europa League home game behind closed doors. The Coppa Italia semi-final second-leg match between Juventus and AC Milan in Turin on Wednesday has been postponed indefinitely because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. Juventus are due to host Lyon in Turin in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on March 17 and that game could also be played behind closed doors. England’s friendly game against Italy scheduled for March 27 has been cancelled.