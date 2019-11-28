e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Phogat, Sakshi star attraction in Senior National C’ships

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik has confirmed her participation in the domestic competition, said Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

other-sports Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vinesh Phogat of India reacts as she won the bronze match of the women's 53kg category.
Vinesh Phogat of India reacts as she won the bronze match of the women's 53kg category.(AP)
         

World championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat will be the star attraction during the national wrestling championship beginning in Jalandhar on Friday. She had recently booked 2020 Tokyo Olympics berth at the World Championships held at Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik too has confirmed her participation in the domestic competition, said Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Under-23 World Championship silver medallist Ravinder (61kg) will be representing Services.

But country’s leading wrestler and Tokyo Olympics hopeful in men’s 65kg freestyle Bajrang Punia will skip the competition. “He is nursing a shoulder injury and yet to recover,” Tomar said.

Rahul Aware (men’s 57kg) and Pooja Dhanda (women’s 57kg), will also miss the event due to personal reasons. India’s rising star and world silver medallist in 86kg freestyle Deepak Punia is down with fever and has opted out.

On the basis of performance at the domestic tourney, WFI will select the team for the South Asian Games to be held in the first week of December in Kathmandu, Nepal.

More than 800 wrestlers including women’s freestyle event will be vying for podium finish.

tags
top news
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

other sports