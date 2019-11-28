Phogat, Sakshi star attraction in Senior National C’ships

other-sports

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:27 IST

World championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat will be the star attraction during the national wrestling championship beginning in Jalandhar on Friday. She had recently booked 2020 Tokyo Olympics berth at the World Championships held at Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik too has confirmed her participation in the domestic competition, said Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Under-23 World Championship silver medallist Ravinder (61kg) will be representing Services.

But country’s leading wrestler and Tokyo Olympics hopeful in men’s 65kg freestyle Bajrang Punia will skip the competition. “He is nursing a shoulder injury and yet to recover,” Tomar said.

Rahul Aware (men’s 57kg) and Pooja Dhanda (women’s 57kg), will also miss the event due to personal reasons. India’s rising star and world silver medallist in 86kg freestyle Deepak Punia is down with fever and has opted out.

On the basis of performance at the domestic tourney, WFI will select the team for the South Asian Games to be held in the first week of December in Kathmandu, Nepal.

More than 800 wrestlers including women’s freestyle event will be vying for podium finish.