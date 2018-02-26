British boxer Scott Westgrath dies after blow leaves him with bleeding brain

Scott Westgrath’s English title eliminator bout in Doncaster, southern Yorkshire, England turned out to be one of the most tragic events in boxing history. The Sheffield-trained boxer died after winning a hard-fought bout against Dec Spellman on Saturday.

British media reported that the 31-year-old Scott Westgrath had won the light-heavyweight fight on points and suffered a knockdown during the contest. Westgrath seemed to be in pain during the post-match interview and collapsed in the dressing room soon after.

Westgrath was taken to hospital with suspected bleeding in the brain. Westgarth, who was chasing an English title fight, had a previous record of six wins, two losses and a draw.

Scott Westgrath, a former ski instructor, worked as a chef at Sheffield’s Royal Victoria Holiday Inn and his victory over Spelman meant he was one win away from becoming the English light-heavyweight champion.

Absolutely heartbroken and lost for words ail continue to pray for Scott's family and the people close to him rest easy my friend 🙏 xxx — dec spelman (@dec_spelman) February 26, 2018

It's a fate that all boxers recognise, all fans realise but all fear happens. RIP Scott Wesgarth, horrible news giving your life to the sport. Thoughts with all involved and can only hope both his family and Dec Spelman get the support they'll require. — Martin (@NewAgeBoxingUK) February 26, 2018

“To promote a boxing show and a young man doing a job he loves losing his life, I have no words. RIP lad thoughts go out to your family and your team, it’s been the hardest few days I’ve had to endure,” said Westgrath’s promoter Stefy Bull.