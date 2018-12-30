Saurabh Chaudhary sweeps men’s air pistol national trials

Asian Games and Youth Olympic Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary swept the 10m air pistol trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range by winning the second trial competitions in both the men’s and junior boy’s categories on Sunday.

Saurabh had won the first trial in both events on Saturday as well and in one final shooting event way above the existing world record score.

On Sunday he won the men’s final with a relatively modest 243.3 score, leaving behind Punjab’s Arjun Singh Cheema, who shot 239.8 to emerge second.

In the junior boy’s final, Saurabh went higher than his junior world record score to shoot 246, pushing Army’s Deepak Dhariwal to second spot with a score of 241.2.

