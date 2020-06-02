e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Sky Brown, 11-year old British Olympic hope, fractures skull during skateboarding training

Sky Brown, 11-year old British Olympic hope, fractures skull during skateboarding training

Brown posted a video of the accident on Instagram and reassured supporters that she was doing fine and was going to work even harder when she returns.

other-sports Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:53 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Screengrab of the video posted by Sky Brown of her horrific accident.
Screengrab of the video posted by Sky Brown of her horrific accident.(Sky Brown/Instagram)
         

Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, who is hoping to become Britain’s youngest Olympian next year, fractured her skull and broke bones in her left hand after falling from a ramp during a training session in California.

Brown posted a video of the accident on Instagram and reassured supporters that she was doing fine and was going to work even harder when she returns.

 

“I don’t usually post (videos of) my falls or talk about them... but this was my worst fall. I just want everyone to know that it’s ok, don’t worry, I’m ok,” she said.

“I’m going to push boundaries for girls with my skating and surfing. I’m going for gold in 2021 and nothing will stop me.”

The BBC reported that Brown was taken to hospital by helicopter and was unresponsive on arrival but is expected to make a complete recovery.

“Sky landed head-first off a ramp on her hand,” her father Stewart was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“When she first came to hospital, everyone was fearful for her life... Sky had the gnarliest fall she’s ever had and is lucky to be alive... (she) remains positive and strong, the whole medical team is shocked to see her positivity.”

At the 2021 Tokyo Games, Brown is hoping to eclipse the record set by swimmer Margery Hinton, who was 13 years and 43 days old when she competed at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam.

Five sports, including baseball, skateboarding and surfing, will feature in Tokyo as part of the International Olympic Committee’s revamp of the Games programme to attract younger audiences.

tags
top news
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
LIVE: In India, 95,527 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, says Health Ministry
LIVE: In India, 95,527 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, says Health Ministry
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
Floyd’s autopsy could help accused policeman’s defence, legal experts say
Floyd’s autopsy could help accused policeman’s defence, legal experts say
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In