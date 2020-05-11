e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Time to serve para-sports: Deepa Malik announces retirement

Time to serve para-sports: Deepa Malik announces retirement

Deepa was the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games, winning a silver in shot put at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. She also won the gold in F-53/54 javelin throw at the Para Athletic Grand Prix in Dubai in 2018.

other-sports Updated: May 11, 2020 16:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A file photo of Deepa Malik.
A file photo of Deepa Malik.(HT Photo)
         

Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik on Monday announced her retirement to hold her post as the President of the Paralympic Committee of India in accordance with the National Sports Code.

As per the National Sports Code, an active athlete cannot hold an official post in any federation.

“For election purpose had already submitted a letter to PCI long back, awaited decisions of High Court to validate new committee and now for affiliation with MYAS making a public declaration of retirement from active sports. Time to serve parasports and support others to achieve,” Deepa said on Twitter.

Deepa was the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games, winning a silver in shot put at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. She also won the gold in F-53/54 javelin throw at the Para Athletic Grand Prix in Dubai in 2018.

Last year on August 29, she was conferred the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. She had become the second para-athlete to be honoured with the prestigious award after javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia in 2017.

Before that, she was honoured with the Arjuna award in 2012 and the Padma Shri Award in 2017.

The 49-year-old has 58 national and 23 international medals to her name.

tags
top news
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Centre should not play politics’: Mamata Banerjee on video call with PM
‘Centre should not play politics’: Mamata Banerjee on video call with PM
IRCTC website crashes as sale of train tickets begins, bookings now at 6pm
IRCTC website crashes as sale of train tickets begins, bookings now at 6pm
‘Should work together, fight Covid-19’: China to India after Sikkim face-off
‘Should work together, fight Covid-19’: China to India after Sikkim face-off
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
Chinese army inducts armoured all-terrain vehicles that can be airdropped
Chinese army inducts armoured all-terrain vehicles that can be airdropped
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In