e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Tokyo Olympics could be delayed, admits athletics chief Sebastian Coe

Tokyo Olympics could be delayed, admits athletics chief Sebastian Coe

The COVID-19 pandemic is playing havoc with the global sporting calendar, forcing the postponement of Euro 2020 and a suspension of the tennis season.

other-sports Updated: Mar 19, 2020 17:07 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
An athlete carries the olympic torch during the olympic flame handover ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.
An athlete carries the olympic torch during the olympic flame handover ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.(REUTERS)
         

World athletics chief Sebastian Coe admitted on Thursday that the Tokyo Olympics could be moved to later in the year by the coronavirus outbreak, but said it was too early to make a definitive decision. Olympic bosses acknowledged on Wednesday there was no “ideal” solution as a growing number of athletes expressed concern. The COVID-19 pandemic is playing havoc with the global sporting calendar, forcing the postponement of Euro 2020 and a suspension of the tennis season.

International Olympic Committee chairman Thomas Bach said earlier this week that starting on schedule on July 24 remained the organisation’s goal. But Coe, who is a member of the Tokyo Olympics Games Coordination Commission, conceded in an interview with the BBC that a delay was possible.

“That is possible, anything is possible at the moment,” said Coe when asked whether the Games could be postponed to September or October. “But I think the position that sport has certainly taken, and it was certainly the temperature of the room in the conversation I had the other day with the IOC and our other federations, is that nobody is saying we will be going to the Games come what may.

“But it isn’t a decision that has to be made at this moment.” Coe, who played a pivotal role in securing the Olympics for London in 2012, said postponing the Games until 2021 could present problems.

“That seems on the surface of it an easy proposition, but member federations actually avoid Olympic years often to have their world championships,” he said. Britain’s retired four-time rowing Olympic gold medallist Matthew Pinsent called for decisive action.

“On a global front we have other priorities and I think the Olympics should at the very least be saying we should postpone or indeed just cancel at this stage and we’ll talk about postponement later on,” he told the BBC.

“I just don’t think there’s much of a choice at this stage.”

top news
Coronavirus Live: One dies in Punjab due to virus, death toll hits 4
Coronavirus Live: One dies in Punjab due to virus, death toll hits 4
Covid-19: Arvind Kejriwal to meet L-G with plan to shut some govt offices
Covid-19: Arvind Kejriwal to meet L-G with plan to shut some govt offices
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
Covid 19: Coronavirus outbreak brings Mumbai’s Dabbawala services to a halt
Covid 19: Coronavirus outbreak brings Mumbai’s Dabbawala services to a halt
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
BMW 330i Sport launched in India, price details inside
BMW 330i Sport launched in India, price details inside
Flipkart to give workers leave with full pay if quarantined
Flipkart to give workers leave with full pay if quarantined
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports